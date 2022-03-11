Mr. Block Announces Launch of The Blocks NFT Collection

Sheridan, WY, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mr. Block, a rapidly growing crypto & blockchain technology resource provider, has launched The Blocks by Mr. Block NFT Collection and community whitelist. The whitelist was created to incentivize meaningful participation in the quickly expanding Mr. Block community. This announcement comes on the heels of the recent launch of their redesigned eCommerce website, which boasts a myriad of blockchain-related merchandise and also provides resources supporting cryptocurrency education.

“I’m truly excited about our project, because as a community-driven organization, this really streamlines collaboration with our thriving community,” said Ernesto Daset, CEO of Mr. Block. “The fact is we have so many amazing announcements coming down the pipeline, and this whitelist is the best way to reward our community, while keeping them informed on our journey together.”

The community can be accessed through social media to obtain invaluable details about Mr. Block’s current and future endeavors. Projects slated for release include: the Mr. Block Knowledge Hub App, The Build-a-Block NFT collection, blockchain-related incentives, and more relating to the greater Mr. Block community. Interested parties are encouraged to join the Mr. Block Discord community where comprehensive information about these projects can be found.

The Blocks NFT project also offers a whitelist feature for select applicants, collaboration communities and partners. “There is so much going on right now with Mr. Block, so the whitelist is crucial to staying connected to our community,” continued Mr. Daset. “People on the whitelist will be the first to hear about exclusive NFT projects and so much more.”

For more details, visit mrblocknft.com or follow Mr. Block on Facebook , Pinterest , and YouTube .

About Mr. Block

Mr. Block is a go-to resource in the blockchain technology space. Their mission is to simplify cryptocurrency education and provide trusted crypto-related information to novice and expert blockchain enthusiasts alike. Mr. Block aggregates market data from reliable sources, influencers, and various blockchain community members to effectively open up access to the rapidly emerging decentralized economy. To help facilitate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, Mr. Block provides users with actionable insights to improve navigation of the many complexities of crypto. For more information, visit the Mr. Block Linktree .