Mimecast Shareholders Approve Permira Transaction

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) announced today at the company’s special meeting that its shareholders voted to approve the company’s pending acquisition by funds advised by Permira.



“I thank our shareholders for their strong support of this transaction and of Mimecast throughout our company’s history,” said Peter Bauer, chairman and chief executive officer of Mimecast. “With this significant milestone now behind us, we look forward to completing the transaction with Permira and delivering immediate and premium value to our shareholders. As a private company supported by Permira, we will be well positioned to continue to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of organizations around the world.”

Based on a preliminary tabulation of the shareholder vote, approximately 99.76% of votes cast were in favor of the proposed transaction, representing approximately 75.30% of all outstanding shares.

The final voting results on the proposals voted on at the special meeting will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Mimecast with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the terms of the previously announced transaction, funds advised by Permira will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Mimecast for $80.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, Mimecast will become a privately held company and the ordinary shares of Mimecast will no longer be listed on any public market.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world. ™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks of Mimecast. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

