ApartmentLove Announces Changes to its Board of Directors in Seeking Diversity at its Upcoming Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters in Canada, the United States, and in 30-countries elsewhere around the world is pleased to announce the partial restructuring of its Board of Directors (the "Board") ahead of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).



For personal reasons, Murray Bryant has resigned from the Board. When asked what Murray’s departure means for the Company, Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove said, “We have been fortunate to have Murray’s guidance as head of the audit committee for the past year and are saddened to see his departure. A mentor of mine and a friend, our thoughts and prayers are with Murray and his entire family at this difficult time.”

The Company is pleased to announce that Frank Sur, a Partner and the Head of the Corporate Practice Group for Canada for Gowlings WLG, a top tier international law firm, has agreed to join ApartmentLove’s Board, extending his deep expertise in corporate governance, corporate securities, mergers and acquisitions and financing activities to the Board with immediate effect. “Frank brings more than 15 years of experience in capital markets and will prove instrumental as we execute our organic and acquisition programs across North America and elsewhere around the world. Having been the attorney on file for our non-offering prospectus that ultimately resulted in ApartmentLove going public in the summer of 2021, Frank has a comprehensive and very detailed understanding of all our business practices and is already fully apprised of all our endeavors,” exclaimed Mr. Davidson, who added, “Frank’s addition to our Board is a strong endorsement of our business and exemplifies the kind of teams we are building at all levels of the business. On behalf of the entire ApartmentLove family, thank you and welcome, Frank.”

Forthcoming AGM

The date of ApartmentLove’s 2022 AGM will soon be announced and the associated Information Circular, Form of Proxy, audited financial statements, and all other materials will then be disseminated to all our shareholders.

Diversity and Inclusion

In keeping with the Company’s unending efforts to establish a diversified and inclusive culture that celebrates new ideas, creative minds, and varied backgrounds and beliefs while advocating for social justice and gender equality, the Board endeavors to diversify. As such, the Company is actively interviewing potential candidates for election to the Board at the forthcoming AGM. In anticipation of making those needed changes and to make room for new diverse directors the Company has accepted the resignations of Philip Doublet and Brian Thompson. The Company thanks them both for their service and dedication to ApartmentLove and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

