Global stamp awards for Singaporean with outstanding cultural achievements

Singapore, March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2020 in Singapore to further elevate brands and individuals while preserving the legacy of it. International Branding’s mission is to recognise outstanding organisations and individuals around the world for their contributions to the world and society while helping to preserve their legacy and achievements.



For over 200 years, stamps have been key to a system that connects human beings by physical messages and postal items. Beyond their functional value as payment for the transportation of mail, stamps have also been used by various agencies to promote values by showcasing outstanding organisations and individuals.

This March 2022, International Branding is proud to feature prominent Singapore Consultancy company, Yu Huang Xuan Xue on the stamps of 5 countries (Netherlands, New Zealand, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg). This beautiful collection of commemorative stamps from 5 countries help to serve as testament of Yu Huang Xuan Xue’s outstanding achievements and their founder’s contributions to society.

Yu Huang Xuan Xue was set up in 2003 by Founder Chew Hon Chin whose mission was to help those in need, and to propagate tradition Chinese arts such as Life chart plotting and space energy auditing. Since its founding, Yu Huang Xuan Xue has helped hundreds of thousands of people from around the world to overcome their obstacles and unlock the keys to success. Their clients come from all over the world and consists of members from all races as well as highly educated individuals.

Its founder Chew Hon Chin has made it his life’s mission to help those in need using his unique Chinese cultural skills and metaphysics specialty. His many accomplishments have led to him being interviewed by various media outlets such as CNNGO, Korea’s NBC, Germany’s ZDF. South China Morning Post as well as nearly all of Singapore’s major Newspapers. He was also conferred the title of Dato’ by Indonesia’s Palembang Sultan for his cultural achievements, charity and humanitarian work in and around the region.



Website: https://baziconsultation.destinyinlife.com/