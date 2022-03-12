AirPhysio Natural Breathing Solution For COPD/Asthma Sufferers – Video Released

Tweed Heads, Australia, March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The newly launched video by Life Wellness Healthcare, aired on Modern Living in the United States, allows viewers to see how easy the AirPhysio is to use for those looking for a means of relieving their chronic respiratory issues.





More information is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DStxgnK6jQ





Viewers of the recently released demonstration are also able to see that the AirPhysio device is lightweight and portable, making it a convenient method for instantly improving breathing whenever needed.





Sufferers of respiratory issues such as COPD, asthma, and bronchitis are often forced to consider therapies involving medication and drugs to help reduce their chronic breathing problems. Furthermore, when instant relief is needed, having something on hand can be vital for reducing the stress and panic that can exacerbate their breathing issues. Life Wellness Healthcare’s AirPhysio device offers a more practical and natural solution for chronic breathing conditions.





As the video demonstration shows, the device uses a ball-bearing system to create Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure, or OPEP, that actively loosens mucus along a user’s airway walls. This vibrational pressure makes a body’s natural process for clearing mucus easier and more productive, therefore improving the respiratory system.





By showing how simple the AirPhysio device is to use, viewers of the demonstration will better understand how it can be used by almost anyone wanting to improve their breathing. Additionally, seeing the size of the device makes it easy to appreciate its convenience and portability for being used anywhere a person may need it.





The lung cleaning device is available through Life Wellness Healthcare’s website, where individuals can also find more details about the device and the various product types on sale. These variations include specialized devices for children as well as for sportspeople looking to strengthen their lungs.





Those wishing to learn more about Life Wellness Healthcare and their AirPhysio devices can also find a wide range of educational videos on the company’s YouTube channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVUIS5BM76uLxH2MrYln1A





A spokesperson for Life Wellness Healthcare said, “We know firsthand what it’s like to live with respiratory conditions, and that’s why we are committed to offering products that meet the needs of the customers we serve.”





Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search



Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/



