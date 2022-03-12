Storming the Court With GARED - Company Celebrates 100 Years

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by his passion for boxing, A. E. (Alvie) Sandeberg launched Nonpareil Manufacturing Company (GARED) in 1922 in St. Louis, MO. By 1940, he developed five patents, changing manufacturing standards in basketball rims and boxing equipment. A century later, Mr. Sandeberg's basketball innovations have led to the rise in participation for today's most accessible and watched game in modern times - basketball. There would be no madness in March without GARED's hoop innovations. As games have quickened and athletes strengthened, GARED continues to lead the industry in activating play spaces, elevating athletic experiences, and celebrating communities through sports and recreation. In celebration of 100 years, GARED has minted a commemorative lapel pin, launched the redesigned Outer Limit® Pro backstops and renamed the 39WO as the "Alvie Hoop."

GARED: A Century of Sport

"Tracing the legacy has been an extraordinary journey. After 100 years, Alvie's innovation remains," said VP Laura St. George.

Evolution of the 39WO

During the 1920s and 30s, Alvie Sandeberg delivered twine bundles to local women to weave basketball nets which were knotted to rim rings. Inspired by a binder clip, Alvie transformed the metal into spiraled loops named "No Tie" attachment. Additionally, his patent highlighted bracing component increased the hoop's longevity. Storage constraints of his St. Louis riverfront factory inspired a collapsible rim design with a top guard piece to prevent balls from getting stuck.

By 1936, Mr. Sandeberg's patents created the anatomy of the modern 39WO rim, cementing the Midwest as the home of basketball.

In the 1950s, Sandeberg sold to Nixdorff Krein Company, led by Ellis Littmann. Using an anagram, Ellis renamed it to Gared Company. In the 1980s, Gared Company became a female-owned sports company under Susie Schulte. She oversaw the acquisition of Toss Back and rebranded as Gared Sports.

By the 1970s, GARED owned 65% of the glass backboard market. Prior to the influx of sponsorships, athletic equipment was chosen on quality rather than fiscal contribution. Athletes required premium equipment to ensure safety and game integrity. GARED's equipment quality, popularity with elite athletes and a handshake led to a relationship with the NBA. GARED's combination of the Snap Back rim and Outer Limit® backboard created an unbreakable configuration leading to being named official supplier of the NBA in 1989. GARED will launch the new hybrid Outer Limit Pro Basketball Backstop in 2022.

Legends Aren't Built Overnight

Gared Sports relocated manufacturing from St. Louis to Noblesville, Indiana in 2002. Laura St. George was named VP in 2007, returning the company to one of the few women-led sporting organizations at that time. In 2017, the parent company ownership was transferred through a manager's buyout which included Ms. St. George.

In the 2000s, Gared Sports focused on increasing its footprint in sports by expanding into architectural renovation, field sports, and site amenities, which widened its dealer network globally. Indiana factory quadrupled in size due to market growth. In 2010, Gared Sports rebranded as GARED.

GARED's PlayRX® program empowers facilities to evaluate the health of equipment and became 2018's digital platform project's framework. The website allows inspiration from showcase projects, creation of game plans, and choosing products based on skill level and environments. Since its introduction, the company has converted to a nearly paperless marketing initiative. As a proud advocate for play, GARED donates to community projects in underserved neighborhoods, lobbies to support funding of PE and the PHIT Act and is an active member of industry trade organizations.

