Meta Construction Industry launched MCI token with SAAS functionality use under development

London, UK, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Construction Industry - (https://mcindustry.tech) already launched its native utility token - MCI on Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Basically holding MCI allows investors to hold a stake in a growing business that is runned by experienced specialists that are working in the construction industry for more than 10 years.

Why MCI 1.0 ?

With each passing year, innovative technology is gaining ground in our lives. While working 20 years in the construction industry, we noticed that house designing and detailing takes way to much time. For a building of 200 apartments / oﬃces, the average time cost takes from one year to 3 years before the project is prepared, while the project implementation period itself takes about a year.

Because everything moves forward, the most precious thing in our life is time, so those 3 years is way to much. So, we, engineers had an amazing idea, why can’t design and detailing works be done within a week? With the MCI software thanks to metaverse and blockchain it is possible!! It will be a total revolution in the construction industry. We have put together an excellent team of engineers and programmers who is working on individual and commercial projects at the moment. That’s right, 1 day is enough amount of time to compile basic technical data, and the rest of the work will be done by MCI 1.0 software. The MCI team already has higher expectations as the embedded infrastructure is launched so that it can also be adapted for the installation of roads, engineering networks and much more, but lets start from the begining.

We see very big potential because of the growing market. Also we can justify the statistics which will confirm the fast-growing market for which innovation is essentiall, Oxford Economics estimate the global construction market was valued at US$10.7 trillion in 2020; US$5.7 trillion of this output was in emerging markets. The global construction market is expected to grow by US$4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to reach US$15.2 trillion with US$8.9 trillion in emerging markets in 2030.

The market size, measured by revenue, of the Commercial Building Construction industry is $225.3 billion in 2022 and it is still rapidly growing.



Meta Construction Industry launched MCI token with SAAS functionality use under development

We as developers see great potential to increase and improve the technical aspects of this market.

Our main goal:

Our aim is to develop eﬃcient software that can be used by structural engineers in their building design work. This would be a major time-saver in order to obtain the highest quality drawings in the shortest possible time. The system would not only provide static calculations and detailed material extract, but also allow the client to see a 3D model of the planned building, details of the building walls, etc.

This would directly save the main thing we value most - time. That is why we will introduce our product to the construction market - architects, structural engineers and designers will be able to use it. By working with this application, various changes to the building drawings could be made at the same time. This would therefore particularly improve the cost of designing large projects, as the system could be used simultaneously by all project participants.

Meta Construction Industry TEAM:

We are planning to have more than 10 professionals contributing to this project!

The main developers are experts in the construction market with more than 10 years of experience in structural building design. They have defined the main problem of their work by running their own business as the large amount of time wasted in the preparation phase of the design drawings and the 3D view. This is why their idea was born at the beginning of the pandemic and finally saw the light of day after two years of start-up development.

Today, the team is forming a marketing department. The programming team and the UI/UX designers are proving successful. We are trying to group up a large group of enthusiasts and professionals in our team.

Why we launched MCI token?

In order to implement our idea we were looking for a diﬀerent ways to get funded. The most acceptable was Crypto token launch. We set 3 diﬀerent types of tokenomics that will be used for software development and community growth:

6-10% MCI 1.0 Software creation. It will be used to pay for 3d drawings, programming works and all other services that is needed in order to launch the MCI 1.0 software.





2% Marketing That part will be used for organic growth of our community by hiring marketing specialists and influencers that will spread the word about our idea.



3% Liquidity Pool. By setting this up we will assure that after every transaction our token will be more stable.

How can you become a part of the MCI community?

We are communicating through several different social networks. If you want to get in touch for a live discussion you should join our telegram community https://t.me/mcindustrytech. We are communicating with our investors and collecting their ideas and suggestions.

If you like to stay close to our development you can also follow us on our "Twitter" and "Facebook"

pages, because we are actively posting and sharing news about our activity:



https://twitter.com/mci_meta

https://www.facebook.com/mcindustrytech

How can I buy an MCI token?

At the moment we launched our token on PancakeSwap exchange so in order to do that you need to have MetaMask or Trustwallet. You can connect to PancakeSwap through dApp and change BNB or BUSD to MCI token by importing our contract address 0x999EE4752E289D8230cdbcCD5134F1181030c9EB.

If you already using PancakeSwap with your crypto wallet you can click on this link and it will lead you to our token and BNB pair trade: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap? outputCurrency=0x999EE4752E289D8230cdbcCD5134F1181030c9EB

Our token already jumped more than 200% from its launch, so dont miss you chance to be a part of something BIG!

Media Details:

Web Site: https://mcindustry.tech



Mail: info@mcindustry.tech



Twitter: https://twitter.com/mci_meta



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcindustrytech



Telegram: https://t.me/mcindustrytech





