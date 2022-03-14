Next Games Annual Report 2021 has been published

English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Company Release March 14, 2022 at 08:30 EET

Next Games' Annual Report 2020 has been published and is available on the company's website at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentations



The annual report consists of the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements with notes, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement.

Next Games’ Annual General Meeting 2022 will be held on Thursday 28 April, 2022.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström

Chief Communications Officer

+358 (0) 50 483 3896

press@nextgames.com



Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puh. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The company’s latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com



Attachment