In 2021, consolidated turnover (excluding audit) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” group amounts to 201,2 mln. EUR that, if to be compared with the year 2020, has increased by 10,3 %.

Net profit (as without audit) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” group in the year 2021, makes 4 % of the turnover.

Arnas Matuzas,

Head of the Legal Department

+370 444 22308