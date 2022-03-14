English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 14 March 2022 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Uponor renews its Group strategy and introduces new financial targets

Uponor renews its Group strategy and introduces new financial targets to drive profitable growth. Uponor’s new Group strategy is centred around maximizing the core and sustainable innovation.

“Uponor is a leading partner and a pioneer in sustainable water systems and indoor climate. We are well positioned to benefit from the megatrends of net zero, productivity and clean water. In our new strategy, maximizing the core refers to leveraging our strong position and accelerating growth in our core categories through systematic growth plans, commercial excellence and M&A. In addition, we will drive growth through a step change in innovation and new technology development and create synergies across our divisions and categories. To pursue the updated strategy and financial targets, we will launch a People First initiative to strengthen the performance mindset of our highly engaged and diverse team of Uponorians,” says Michael Rauterkus, President & CEO of Uponor.

Uponor’s new financial targets are as follows:

Net sales: > 4% annual organic growth (previous target: annual GDP growth 3 ppts)

Profitability: > 12% operating margin (previous target: > 10% operating margin)

Capital structure: gearing 40–80% (previous target: gearing 40–80%)

Dividend: growing (previous target: min. 50% of annual earnings)



Uponor’s guidance for 2022 unchanged

For 2022, Uponor reiterates its financial guidance: Excluding the impacts of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales and comparable operating profit to increase from 2021.

(Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more)

Join our Capital markets Day 2022 today

The renewed strategy and financial targets will be discussed in more detail at Uponor’s Capital Markets Day today, 14 March 2022 at 03:00–05:30 p.m. EET. During the event, Uponor’s President & CEO, Michael Rauterkus, together with other members of the Executive Committee will provide information on the company's business operations, strategy and financial development. The event will be held in English and can be followed via a webcast at https://uponor.videosync.fi/cmd-2022.



For further information, please contact:



Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 40 192 1653

franciska.janzon@uponor.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com