Proactive news headlines including Hygrovest, Caspin Resources, Moho Resources and Oklo Resources

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) is continuing to focus its new investment efforts on themes like disease testing, biotech, cryptocurrencies and decarbonization.

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is a mineral exploration company based in Western Australia and focused on the Yarawindah Brook Project and the Mount Squires Project.

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has set the diamond drill rig turning at the Omrah nickel prospect of the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia, targeting an untested electromagnetic (EM) conductor that was confirmed with geophysical interpretation of historic EM survey data.

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has received further highly encouraging results from several resource growth targets recently drill-tested at Seko, Koko and Bembala, which form part of the Seko mineral resource at the company's flagship Dandoko Project in West Mali.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has completed 940 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Empire Rose prospect within the Fraser Range Nickle Project, part of a wider exploration effort across the greater project tenure.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has appointed Cyr Drilling International as the drilling contractor for the planned upcoming maiden drill program at its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) is out to raise $45 million to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate exploration at the Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has officially spudded the Flames well — its third high-impact target within the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI), a key portfolio in Oklahoma's prolific Anadarko Basin.

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has found significant rhodium mineralisation from drill hole YARC0022 at the XC-22 Prospect at its Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia.

Vango Mining Ltd's (ASX:VAN) joint venture partner Lodestar Mineral Ltd has received promising assay results following its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Contessa, part of the Ned's Creek joint venture in Western Australia.

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has discovered five new anomalous gold targets from detailed geochemical surveying over the 10-kiometre Sanguie-Semapoun structural corridor of the Vranso Project in Burkina Faso.

