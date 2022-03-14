ForFarmers N.V.: Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

English Dutch

Lochem, 14 March 2022

Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 535,739 shares in the period from 7 March 2022 through 11 March 2022.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €3.38 per share, for a total amount of €1,811,924. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2021 to buy back at maximum 10% of ForFarmers shares and the share buy-back programme of at maximum €50 million, as announced on 1 December 2021.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to these programmes is 5,810,896 shares, for a total amount of €22,820,627.

More information about the share buy-back programme is available on the ForFarmers website www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Download the weekly report regarding progress of share buy-back programme (including the individual transactions)

Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations

T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

