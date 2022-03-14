English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 3,390,155 341.70 1,158,402,364 7 March 2022 71,769 309.46 22,209,961 8 March 2022 75,015 318.58 23,897,982 9 March 2022 76,220 332.34 25,331,267 10 March 2022 77,869 336.98 26,240,680 11 March 2022 35,000 343.56 12,024,551 Accumulated under the programme 3,726,028 340.34 1,268,106,805

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,757,323 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.00% of the share capital.

As of 8 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,563,639 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



