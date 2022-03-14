The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|3,390,155
|341.70
|1,158,402,364
|7 March 2022
|71,769
|309.46
|22,209,961
|8 March 2022
|75,015
|318.58
|23,897,982
|9 March 2022
|76,220
|332.34
|25,331,267
|10 March 2022
|77,869
|336.98
|26,240,680
|11 March 2022
|35,000
|343.56
|12,024,551
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,726,028
|340.34
|1,268,106,805
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,757,323 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.00% of the share capital.
As of 8 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,563,639 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment