English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Press release, 14 March 2022 at 09:30 a.m. EET

Welcome to Uponor’s Capital Markets Day 2022

Uponor hosts a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and representatives from banks and media today, 14 March 2022 at 03:00–05:30 p.m. EET. During the event, Uponor’s President & CEO, Mikael Rauterkus, together with other members of the Executive Committee will provide information on the company's business operations, as well as the new strategic focus of maximizing the core and sustainable innovation for profitable growth and the roadmap to reach the new financial targets, both of which were announced earlier today.

The event will be held in English and can be followed via a webcast at https://uponor.videosync.fi/cmd-2022. There is an opportunity to ask questions in writing via the webcast platform. The presentation materials will be available at around 02:15 p.m. EET on Uponor’s website at https://www.uponorgroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/capital-market-events/2022.

Agenda of the event:

03:00 p.m.

Maximizing the core and sustainable innovation Michael Rauterkus, President & CEO



Successful turnaround and multiple opportunities for profitable growth Karsten Hoppe, President, Building Solutions – Europe Continue to grow where we add most value to customers - Supported by megatrends Sebastian Bondestam, President, Uponor Infra Proven successful formula in a growing market John Reutter, Interim President, Building Solutions – North America Growth ambition reflected in updated capital allocation and new financial targets Markus Melkko, CFO Q&A Closing remarks Mikael Rauterkus, President & CEO ~05:30 p.m. Event ends

For further information, please contact:



Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 40 192 1653

franciska.janzon@uponor.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com