Louverture 2.0: Rise Introduces Gamification to DeFi Protocol

New York, United States, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Louverture Finance, the premier Defi protocol on the Avalanche blockchain which offers NFT-as-a-Service (NaaS) is the first ever compounding protocol which rewards its users to hold NFT’s daily. Has launched version 2.0, a major update to its protocol - titled, RISE. Louverture Finance is a known leader and an innovator due to their popularization of the mechanic of 'compounding' to 'node' type protocols.

The update includes major overhauls to tokenomics, with a focus on sustainability through gamified, and tiered ERC-721 standard NFTs. Users can expect quality-of-life upgrades including ability to merge their 'nodes', and trade them on secondary NFT markets - all within a fully revamped and redesigned UI.Which is built to enable users to invest in multiple DeFi high-yield protocols without having to pay for the network fees, do the manual swapping, bridging, staking, bonding, etc. The first ever compounding protocol rewarding its users daily by simply holding NFT’s.

“Innovation and delivering a high quality product to our investors is a key priority for us. We have a strong desire to deliver true sustainability and position ourselves as a leading protocol in this space” - Omega

