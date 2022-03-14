Global Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Automation and Robotics Market Report 2022: Assistive Robotics Market will Reach $25.1B by 2027, Driven by Healthcare and Social Needs

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation and Robotics Market in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Segments by Type, Components, Hardware, Software, and Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the industrial, enterprise, military, and consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2022 to 2027.



Select Report Findings:

Advances in 5G, AI, and teleoperation are enabling next-generation cloud robotics

Data storage and analytics for industrial cloud-based robotics will reach $4.5B by 2027

Cloud robotics-as-a-service capabilities are redefining robot productization and solutions

Software for the military cloud robotics market will exceed $3.6B by 2027 with 79.5% CAGR

The assistive robotics market will reach $25.1B by 2027, driven by healthcare and social needs

Unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness gains will be realized through 5G robotics solutions

With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety.



In the wake of the pandemic, we see a major push for further automation and robotics, especially within the United States service sector. This is because many businesses see repetitive tasks as performed with great safety, less expense, and reduced probability for service disruption with robotics rather than reliance upon human workers.



Robotics is increasingly used to improve enterprise, industrial, and military automation. In addition, robots are finding their way into more consumer use cases as the general public's concerns fade and acceptance grows in terms of benefits versus risks. While many consumer applications continue to be largely lifestyle-oriented, enterprise, industrial, and military organizations utilize both land-based and aerial robots that are used for various repetitive, tedious, and/or dangerous tasks. Adoption and usage are anticipated to rapidly increase with improvements to artificial intelligence, robotic form factors, and fitness for use, cloud computing, and related business models, such as robotics as a service.



The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include Healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes the use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business-specific applications.



The next decade will witness substantial influence of AI upon robotics. The next generation of robotics will include many pre-integrated AI technologies such as machine vision, voice and speech recognition, tactile sensors, and gesture controls. AI has enabled consumer robots to learn while performing a variety of tasks including cleaning, controlling home appliances, reading, performing butler services, and many more. It is anticipated that further improvement in AI and related technologies such as cognitive computing and sensor fusion, will enable consumer robots to take on increasingly more difficult tasks.



The degree to which AI capabilities in robotics optimize operational efficiency and effectiveness will largely depend on the contextual capabilities of connected devices. This means that the relationship of IoT to AI and robotics will be much intertwined. AI helps robots learn and become more effective, but both technologies depend on IoT networks for sharing information among devices and applications.



Longer-term, the publisher sees many robotics and automation solutions involving multiple AI types as well as integration across other key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. The combination of AI and the IoT has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of robotics for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments.



Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision-making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.



The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety, and impact in the long run.



We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment, and personal care services, managing daily schedules, and various assistive tasks. A few key factors such as the ageing population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.



Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Enterprise users will capitalize upon new and enhanced robotics capabilities to enable new use cases and improved workflow. Many business processes will change as the enterprise becomes savvier about the flexibility of robotics uninhibited by bandwidth constraints.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Robotics Market Overview

Robotics Market Segmentation

Enterprise Robotics Market

Industrial Robotics Market

Military Robotics Market

Consumer Robotics Market

3.0 Robotics and Automation Technology Trends

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Convergence of AI and IoT in Robotics

Teleoperation and Cloud Robotics

Digital Twins Technology and Robotics

Fifth Generation Wireless, Beyond 5G and Robotics

Cloud Business Models and Robotics as a Service

Human and Robotics Cooperation

4.0 Robotics and Automation in Business Transformation

Emerging Opportunity Areas

Moving Beyond the Factory Environment

Robotics as a Service and the Outcome Based Economy

5.0 Robotics Companies and Solutions

Americas

2G Engineering

3D Robotics

Adept Technology Inc.

Aethon Inc.

Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

Amazon Robotics

Anki Inc.

Apex Automation and Robotics

Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Axium Inc.

Canvas Technology

Carbon Robotics

Carbon3D

Celera Motion

Clearpath Robotics

Construction Robotics

CyPhy Works

Denso Wave Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Energid Technologies

Epson Robots

Fetch Robotics

Ghost Robotics LLC

Greensea Systems Inc.

Hypertherm Inc.

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics

iRobot

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Jibo

Kairos Autonomi

Knightscope

Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Micromo

Modbot Inc.

Octopuz Inc.

Omnicell Inc.

PrecisionHawk

ReWalk Robotics

RobotLAB Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rokid Inc.

SapientX Inc.

Savioke

Seegrid

Sharp Electronics Corp.

SkySpecs

Soft Robotics Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc.

SRI International

Staubli

Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

Suitable Technologies

SynTouch

Teradyne Inc.

Titan Medical

TM Robotics

TORC Robotics

Transcend Robotics

ULC Robotics Inc.

Universal Robotics

Vecna Technologies

Verb Surgical

VEX Robotics

VGo Communications

Vigilant Robots

Virtual Incision Corporation

Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

World Drone Academy

Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

Yaskawa Motoman

Asia-Pacific

Aurotek Corp.

Cyberdyne

Daihen Corp.

DJI

FANUC Robotics

Foxconn Technology Group

GreyOrange

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Kawasaki

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Pari Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

Samsung

Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Corporation

Sony

Toyota

WaveBot

Yamaha Robotics

Europe

ABB Robotics

AMS RBR

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

Comau Robotics

Delphi Automotive

Kuka Robotics

Milvus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

Open Bionics

Reis Robotics

Roboplan

Robosoft Services Robots

Schunk

Siemens

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

SSI Schaefer

Starship Technologies

Staubli International AG

Swisslog

Teun

Touch Bionics

Universal Robots A/S

Visual Components Oy

ZenRobotics

6.0 Global Robotics Forecast 2022 - 2027



7.0 Industrial Robotics Market 2022 - 2027



8.0 Consumer Robotics Market 2022 - 2027



9.0 Enterprise Robotics Market 2022 - 2027



10.0 Military and Government Robotics Market 2022 - 2027



11.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

