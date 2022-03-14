At CAGR of 8.97% Globally Business-to-Consumer (B2C) E-commerce Market | 2022 - 2028 | Size & Share to Surpass USD 6.38 Trillion by 2028: Industry Trends, Forecast Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global B2C E-commerce Market finds that increasing internet penetration is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by the increasing trend of online shopping, the total global B2C E-commerce market is estimated to reach USD 6.38 trillion by 2028, up from USD 3.50 trillion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.97%.

The increasing use of smartphones is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global B2C E-commerce market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “B2C E-commerce Market, By Type (B2C Retailers, and Classifieds), By Application (Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Home Decor & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), and Others), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

List of Prominent Players in B2C E-commerce Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED Hangzhou, China 2. Amazon.com, Inc. Washington, United States 3. ASOS London, United Kingdom 4. eBay Inc. California, United States 5. Flipkart Bengaluru, India 6. JD.com, Inc. Beijing, China 7. PayPal Holdings, Inc. California, United States 8. OLX Amsterdam, Netherlands 9. Shopify Ottawa, Canada

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Internet Penetration to Stimulate Market Growth

According to ITU estimations, the global internet penetration rate increased approximately from 17% in 2005 to 53% in 2019 and 4.1 billion people used the internet in 2019, which was 5.3% more as compared to 2018. Furthermore, the number of internet users grew on average by 10 per cent every year between 2005 and 2019. In most of the developed countries, people were often seen online, close to 87% of individuals using the internet. Additionally, according to it, the number of active mobile- broadband subscriptions continues to grow strongly per 100 inhabitants, with an 18.4 per cent year-on-year growth along with growth in mobile-cellular subscriptions and fixed-broadband subscriptions. This increase is due to the increase in income levels of consumers. This in turn is expected to increase the business to consumer e-commerce industry.

Driver: Increasing Use of Smartphones to Drive the Market Growth

The increase in adoption of technologies like IoT and machine learning in healthcare is anticipated to augment the growth of the global B2C e-commerce market during the forecast period. This is owing to the emergence of budget-centric smartphones and development of telecom infrastructure along with an increasing number of product launches with more advanced features. However, the increasing number of cybercrime, digital frauds, and other malpractices may hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the evolution of next-generation cyber security solutions and increase in government initiatives in order to promote digital health will further support the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the next generation technologies industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long Term Dynamics

5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on B2C E-commerce Market highlights:

● Assessment of the market

● Premium Insights

● Competitive Landscape

● COVID Impact Analysis

● Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

● Company Profiles

● Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global B2C E-commerce Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. China held the largest market share in Asia Pacific in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing internet connectivity and developed smartphone infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, economic development of economies like China and India is likely to support the regional growth of the market. North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the global B2C e-commerce market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing internet penetration in the region. Additionally, the increasing online shopping is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

Recent Developments:

September, 2021: Infosys launched Infosys Equinox platform to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

This market titled “B2C E-commerce Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 3.50 USD Trillion Projected Market Size in 2028 6.38 USD Trillion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 8.97% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: B2C Retailers, and Classifieds

Application: Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Home Decor & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

