Global dental consumables market size to grow exponentially through 2027

Pune, India, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per noteworthy sources, global dental consumables market size was worth USD 30.41 billion in the year 2021 and is slated to expand at a remarkable rate during the study timeframe of 2021-2027.

It reveals the opportunities available for the stakeholders to generate revenues and enhance the overall valuation of the industry. The study classifies the market in terms of product type and end-user to ascertain the opportunistic segments by enlisting the growth rate and market share garnered by every vertical.





On further research, the document encompasses the details about the regional markets, while elaborating on the various trends and prospects prevailing which can be exploited for overall growth. Lastly, it mentions the established players in market who are employing strategic initiatives like mergers & acquisitions, and innovative product developments to gain a competitive edge during the review period.

The market growth can be attributed to the increased awareness about oral health among the people, soaring geriatric population, and a significant rise in the spending power of the consumers enabling them to focus on beauty & attractiveness.

Besides, supportive government policies for the improvement of dental care, and preference for denture and implants are positively swaying the demand of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several businesses were severely impacted. The huge risks of cross-infection given that dental treatment is an activity that requires close physical proximity, and people’s fear to go to the clinics which consequently decreased their routine dental checkups, plunged the demand for dental services across the world.

The decline in patients and elective procedures dampened the progress of the worldwide dental consumables industry. However, with the ease of lockdown and the successful vaccination drives across the globe, the market is anticipated to pick up the pace.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned analysts cite that Asia Pacific market is poised to expand at a significant growth rate during the assessment timeframe, owing to the swiftly rising population, particularly in developing nations like India and China, which is impelling the demand for the products. Moreover, the surging construction of hospitals and healthcare facilities is making Asia Pacific a lucrative hotspot for the market players to invest in during the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players in worldwide dental consumables market include Envista Holdings Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC, Straumann Group, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet, Patterson Companies Inc., and Henry Schein Inc.

