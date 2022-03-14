Global $28.4 Bn Sleeping Aids Markets, Analysis 2018-2021 & Forecasts 2022-2027

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleeping Aids - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medications is estimated the largest product type of Sleeping Aids market in 2021 worth US$26.6 billion and forecast to be US$28.4 billion in 2022.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Sleeping Aids market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic that struck the world towards end-2019 and beginning-2020 left a telling adverse impact on several sectors, though the Sleeping Aids market was able to maintain some semblance of equanimity.

One of the most critical outcomes of the pandemic was the widespread announcement of lockdowns across the globe, due to which people were compelled to work from home and several individuals also lost their jobs, as companies resorted to cost-cutting measures to maintain some level of profitability in business. These factors have played a crucial in altering what can be called the human psyche, leading to more and more events of insomnia/sleeplessness among people.



Disorders in sleep can have serious consequences for a person's health, safety and quality of life, along with playing havoc with cognitive wellbeing. A number of sleep disorders have been identified and researched upon, the prominent ones among which include insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy and sleepwalking.

The growing prevalence of such conditions has been instrumental in propelling the demand for Sleeping Aids products and services, which comprise Mattresses & Pillows, Medications, Sleep Apnea Devices and Sleep Laboratories.

Research Findings & Coverage

The market for Sleeping Aids, globally, analyzed in this report with respect to product types and sleep disorders

Market size of Sleeping Aids is estimated in this report by product types and sleeping aids across all major countries

Changing Consumer Preferences Dictating Market for Mattresses, Emphasis More on Eco-Friendly products

Innovative Pillows for Refreshing Sleep Gaining Ground

Machine Learning Used by Wearable Patch for Detecting Sleep Apnea

Technology for Identifying and Characterizing Postural-Dependent Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 33

The industry guide includes the contact details for 122 companies

Key Market Trends

Key Business & Product Trends

Philips Conduct Research Study Program on sleep and respiratory care products

ResMed Acquires Ectosense

Fisher & Paykel Introduces Evora Full Mask

ResMed Unveils AirSense 11 PAP Series

Sanofi Receives FDA Approval for its Fexinidazole

Cadwell and EnsoData focus on AI Integration for Sleep Clinicians.

Cadwell Acquires SleepmateT Portfolio of Sleep Diagnostic Senors

VeraSci and ActiGraph Collaborate on Wearable Technology Solutions across Clinical Trials

Royal Philips Conduct Webinars to Assist in Sleep related Challenges

Sanofi SA Extends Collaboration with WHO in Eliminating Sleeping Sickness

ResMed's CPAP Masks are Key for Sleep Apnea treatment

Xolair (Omalizumab) Receives EC Approval.

ArchiMed Acquires ActiGraph

FDA Approval for BELSOMRA (suvorexant) C-IV

Key Global Players

Ambulatory Monitoring, Inc. (United States)

Apnea Sciences Corporation (United States)

BMC Medical Co Ltd (China)

Blairex Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada)

Breas Medical AB (Sweden)

Cadwell Industries, Inc. (United States)

Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc. (United States)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States)

Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp) (United States)

Natus Medical, Inc. (United States)

Resmed, Inc (United States)

Sanofi Aventis US LLC (United States)

Scisparc Ltd. (Israel)

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (United States)

Sleepmed, Inc. (United States)

Sommetrics, Inc. (United States)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (United States)

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc (United States)

VIVOS Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)

Product Outline

The market for key product types of Sleeping Aids studied in this report comprise the following:

Mattresses & Pillows

Medications Herbal Remedies Prescription Drugs Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Sleep Apnea Devices

Sleep Laboratories

The report analyzes the market for the following major sleep disorders:

Insomnia

Narcolepsy

Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Apnea

Sleepwalking

NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Actigraph, LLC. (United States)

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (United States)

Ambulatory Monitoring, Inc. (United States)

Apnea Sciences Corporation (United States)

BLAIREX Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

BRAEBON Medical Corporation (Canada)

CADWELL Industries, Inc. (United States)

Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc. (United States)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States)

Hans Rudolph, Inc. (United States)

LUMIERA Health Innovation (Canada)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp) (United States)

Natus Medical, Inc. (United States)

RESMED, Inc (United States)

Sanofi Aventis US LLC (United States)

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (United States)

Sleepmed, Inc. (United States)

Sommetrics, Inc. (United States)

Somnomed Ltd (United States)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (United States)

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc (United States)

VIVOS Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)

EUROPE

Major Market Players

Breas Medical AB (Sweden)

Camntech Ltd (United Kingdom)

Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

Talley Group Ltd (The United Kingdom)

ASIA-PACIFC

Major Market Players

Abecca Healthcare (New Zealand)

BMC Medical Co Ltd (China)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (New Zealand)

Lifeline Corporation Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Somnics, Inc. (Taiwan)

REST OF WORLD

Major Market Player

SciSparc Ltd. (Israel)

