The global environmental testing equipment market is estimated to reach USD 1.6billion by 2027 from USD 1.1billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Testing Equipment Market by Product, Platform, Application, Air, Soil), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05732371/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing industrial activities post COVID-19, and the growing utilization of mobile & portable systems are also expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.On the other hand, high capital investments for accurate and sensitive analytical testing and inadequate supporting infrastructure coupled with the shortage of skilled professionals are factors expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The mass spectrometers segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental testing equipment market, by product

Based on the different products employed for environmental testing, the market is segmented into mass spectrometers, chromatography products, molecular spectroscopy products, TOC analyzers, pH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products.The mass spectrometers segment is further divided into gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instruments, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) instruments, and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) instruments.



In contrast, the chromatography products segment comprises gas chromatography (GC) and liquid chromatography (LC) instruments.In 2021, the mass spectrometers segment accounted for the largest market shareas MS is the most specific method for studying small and volatile molecules.



Also, the various technological enhancements in GC-MS systems are supporting the adoption of MS in environmental testing.



Organic pollutants testing captured the largest market share in the water quality testing applications market

Based on type, the water quality testing market is further segmented into organic pollutants, PFAS (Poly- and Perfluoroalkyl Substances), solid pollutants, and microbial and other water pollutants.The organic pollutants captured the largest market share of water quality testing market during the forecast period.



Growing demand for organic pollutant testing is mainly attributed to increasing pollution due to waste in water coupled with government regulations for controlling water pollution.Municipal solid waste derived from household, commercial, institutional & industrial establishments is another major source of organic waste.



Industries are engaged in the processing & formulation of organic waste pesticides, pharmaceuticals, paints & dyes, petrochemicals, detergents, and plastics, which pose several environmental threats.



Government agencies and municipal authorities to account for the largest market share in the global environmental testing equipment market, by end user

Based on end users, the environmental testing equipment market is segmented into government agencies and municipal authorities, environmental testing laboratories, industrial facilities, commercial and residential facilities, and other end users.The government agencies and municipal authorities segment accounted for the largest environmental testing equipment market share in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to active government participation in environmental testing and pollution monitoring, especially in emerging countries with alarming pollution levels.



Asia to register the highest growth rate in the environmental testing equipment market during the forecast period.

The environmental testing equipment industry is segmented intofive major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the AsiaPacific, Latin America, andthe Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period.



The demand for environmental testing equipment in the APAC is supported by the increasing government emphasis on the strict implementation of pollution control strategies, rapid and large-scale industrialization, increasingly stringent environmental regulation policies, and the growing need to comply with safety regulations. However, a shortage of skilled professionals to operate advanced instruments, the slow implementation of pollution control reforms due to budgetary constraints, and the pricing pressures faced by prominent product manufacturers in the region are expected to restrain the growth of the Asia Pacific environmental testing equipment market during the forecast period.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type:Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–76%, and Others–14%

• By Region:North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



The major players operating in the environmental testing equipment market include Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Analytik Jena, Switzerland), JASCO Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), and INFICON (Switzerland), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the environmental testing equipment marketbased on product, platform, application, end user,and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affectingthe market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions(and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration:Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the environmental testing equipment market

• Product Development/Innovation:Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the environmental testing equipment market

• Market Development:Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification:Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the environmental testing equipment market

• Competitive Assessment:In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05732371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________