2021 Dietary Foods Research Review

- The global market for weight loss products and services should grow from $254.9 billion in 2021 to reach $377.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

- The global nutritional/functional bars market should reach $1.7 billion by 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Innovations and discoveries in healthcare and medical systems along with growing public awareness of the nutritional value of food has resulted in an increase in life expectancy in humans.



A great deal of research has been dedicated to determining the root cause of major public health issues such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), high blood pressure (HBP), high cholesterol and obesity and to correlating them with the nutritional value of food and changing lifestyles. A noticeable shift has been observed in the Food and Agriculture market toward consumers controlling health issues by avoiding unhealthy eating habits.



