Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 7 to 11, 2022

Paris, March 14, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 7 to 11, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/03/2022 FR0000121485 22,236 540.4535 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/03/2022 FR0000121485 13,993 540.4024 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/03/2022 FR0000121485 2,880 539.5227 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/03/2022 FR0000121485 2,091 539.3905 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/03/2022 FR0000121485 20,000 539.2970 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/03/2022 FR0000121485 18,000 538.5328 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/03/2022 FR0000121485 4,000 538.6056 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/03/2022 FR0000121485 3,000 538.6106 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/03/2022 FR0000121485 16,271 553.7956 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/03/2022 FR0000121485 5,000 552.2262 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/03/2022 FR0000121485 1,500 552.2486 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/03/2022 FR0000121485 1,500 552.2851 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/03/2022 FR0000121485 18,464 556.7749 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/03/2022 FR0000121485 4,995 555.9180 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/03/2022 FR0000121485 1,117 555.9757 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/03/2022 FR0000121485 832 555.9184 AQUIS TOTAL 135,879 545.1927

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/26456d520612039d/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-March-7-to-11-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

