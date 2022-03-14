Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Reports Month Over Month Growth as 2022 Continues to Show Increases in Revenues, Music Distribution Orders as well as Social Engagement Increasing by 65%

CAMPBELL, Calif. , March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce increases and trend specific indicators in revenue, distribution orders along with key social metrics contributing to the Company’s growth as the integration of Fan Pass Live, Artist Republik and FeaturedX services have come together for its complete 360 artist offering.

“The combination of our service offerings expanding, the updating of our web properties, mobile apps and the integration efforts being made to ensure all our brands and services are clearly represented has proven to be a winning strategy for our team. We have focused on the building blocks of a successful foundation, allowing our operations teams to execute as our sales and awareness continue to grow. The increases below are truly a testament to our team's continued persistence to be the only, and best 360 music artist platform for products, services, livestream, fan engagement, artist revenue growth and overall launch points for their music careers,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Key Company Metrics and Trending Growth Indicators:

The following applies to Fan Pass Live’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook:

Overall engagements have increased by 65% in the month of February.

in the month of February. Total social impressions: Up 5.6%

Total engagements: Up 65.3%

Total Audience - Up 14.2% on the month

Total net audience growth -Up 17.5%

Twitter net follower growth - Up 62.5%

Instagram net follower growth - 57.3%

Total Social Impressions - Up 5.6%

Twitter Impressions - Up 197.7%

Facebook Impressions - Up 10.2%

Total engagement- Up 65.3%

Twitter engagement - Up 99.1%

Facebook engagement - Up 70.8%

Instagram engagement - Up 17.4%

Overall engagement rate (per impression) - 56.4%

Average Revenue Per Day = Up 4% Organically – Pending Marketing Launch

Music Tracks Distributed = 132% Increase Currently – March 2022

“As artists, their fans, brands, labels, agents, managers, studios, venues, booking advisors, and partners of all sizes have begun to take notice of our 360 platform and technology infrastructure, our offerings have seen increased traction on all fronts, proving out the highly repeatable and consumable nature of our product and service offerings. As we now begin to engage opportunities to acquire ‘Metaverse’ real estate for future virtual events as well as finalize an ‘NFT’ offering that will complement our 360 strategies, our artists are quickly becoming repeat buyers as evidenced by the Company’s positive revenue growth, brand awareness, and social engagement metrics across the board,” concluded Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com www.FanPassLive.com www.artistrepublik.com/ and www.featuredx.com/

www.Friendable.com



