DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 66 - 14 MARCH 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
0
0
0
|03/03/2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|04/03/2022
|20,000
|206.77
|4,135,400
|07/03/2022
|19,000
|236.80
|4,499,200
|08/03/2022
|17,000
|244.79
|4,161,430
|09/03/2022
|15,000
|250.15
|3,752,250
|10/03/2022
|15,000
|249.85
|3,747,750
|11/03/2022
|14,000
|261.39
|3,659,460
|Accumulated
|100,000
|239.55
|23,955,490
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 100,000 at a total amount of DKK 23,955,490.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,200,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.16%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,999,931.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
