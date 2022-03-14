DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 66 - 14 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

0

0

0
03/03/202200.000
04/03/202220,000206.774,135,400
07/03/202219,000236.804,499,200
08/03/202217,000244.794,161,430
09/03/202215,000250.153,752,250
10/03/202215,000249.853,747,750
11/03/202214,000261.393,659,460
Accumulated100,000239.5523,955,490

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 100,000 at a total amount of DKK 23,955,490.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,200,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.16%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,999,931.

