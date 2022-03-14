New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Wireless Markets and Applications in Manufacturing Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244792/?utm_source=GNW

9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

- The global 5G Infrastructure market should reach $115.4 billion by 2026 from $12.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

- The global smart machines market should reach $211.7 billion by 2026 from $101.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



Wireless technology is a part of our lifestyle; it can be found everywhere from refrigerators and AC units to smartphones, thermostats, smartwatches, cars and airplanes. It also plays a crucial role in today’s communications, and new types of wireless technology will become increasingly important in emerging applications such as robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and new medical equipment during the next five years.



Recent increased demands for wireless technologies can be attributed to two main factors -

- Adoption of IoT in daily routines.

- Industry 4.0 and its effect on automation in manufacturing.



Wireless-based devices are intended to be more efficient, stable and adaptable, with the ability to autonomously track their performance, use and malfunction.In today’s world, wireless communication systems have become an integral feature of a wide range of wireless communication devices, allowing users to communicate even from faraway locations.



Cities can use 5G infrastructure to become smarter with regards to how they use and manage infrastructure and transportation systems.



Industries around the world use wireless networks to monitor various processes and operations.Distributed platforms having wireless communication and control capabilities are known as wireless networks.



Sensors, transmitters, input/output modules and switches that are utilized in industrial facilities as part of automation and to gather information on particular machine components and activities are referred to as industrial wireless instrumentation.These products use Bluetooth, LoraWAN, Zigbee and Wi-Fi as wireless technologies.



Due to various technological developments and the ongoing development of wireless networks and installation flexibility, wireless industrial instrumentation offers a lot of promise to improve monitoring and control of industrial processes.



