Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets

The current report will provide detailed exposure to chronic disease management market.This report analyzes the market trends of chronic disease management with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021 – 2026), and regional markets of the chronic disease management.



This report will highlight the current and future market potential of chronic disease management along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.Regulatory scenario, drivers, restrains, and opportunities will be covered in the current report.



The report also covers market projections for 2026, and market Shares of key market players.



The market has been segmented based on product segment, segment, disease type, treatment provider, and geography.Based on product segment, the market in this report is segmented into pharmaceutical drugs & biologics (drugs and biologics) and medical device technologies and applications (traditional devices and wearable devices and applications).



On the basis of disease type the market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, HIV and related conditions, gastro-intestinal, respiratory, neurology, psychiatry, and other disorders.Based on the treatment adherence, the market in this report is segmented into treatment adherence systems and treatment adherence applications (cloud-based).



By delivery technology the chronic disease management market is segmented into injectable and parenteral delivery, oral delivery, nasal & pulmonary, transdermal and others. On the basis of treatment provider, the market is segmented into hospitals & others and home care.



The regional market analysis of chronic disease management is also covered in this report.The market has been segmented into various major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world regions.



Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India are going to be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 because the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 99 data tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, disease type, delivery technology, treatment adherence, treatment provider, and region

- Insight into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support effective disease state management

- Regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the market

- Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry

- Profile descriptions of the leading global players including Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer and Takeda



Summary:

The global market for chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies was worth $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to reach $REDACTED billion in 2021 and $REDACTED billion by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021 through 2026.



This market growth is fueled by a growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, superior clinical results of new drugs and biologics, increasing trend of digital health, the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, increasing awareness in the developed world, strong research and development (R&D) initiatives from key market players, increasing government initiatives, patient assistance programs, regulatory efforts to provide smooth regulatory approval process, adoption of portable/wearable device technologies and adoption of advanced software applications are the major factors. Furthermore, key drivers for the market include smart pills, targeted therapy, advanced needle-free drug delivery technologies, drug-device combinations and development of homecare and self-medication devices.



However, some of the key market barriers are lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries, poor medication adherence, patent expiry blockbuster drugs and biologics, shorter product life cycles for device technologies, regulatory issues (stringent regulatory approval procedure), increasing R&D cost, health disparities in in low-income countries, higher cost of the cancer treatment, data privacy, data security and data accuracy.



In 2020, North America accounted for REDACTED% of the global market, or $REDACTED billion.The North American market should approach $REDACTED billion in 2021 and reach $REDACTED billion by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2021 through 2026.



Regionally, North America is expected to maintain dominance in the therapeutics and device technologies segments of the global chronic disease management market. Those wishing to invest in the chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, medical device technologies and software applications.

