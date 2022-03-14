New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244611/?utm_source=GNW

North America is a quick adopter of all the latest technological advancements. Leading countries in this region, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, find wide applications of wind turbine condition monitoring systems in rotors, towers, generators, and gearboxes. Most of the nations in Asia Pacific are still in the developing stage and are not as developed as the countries in the west. However, with the growing disposable income, the need for continuous power supply is rising substantially in various developing economies, thereby driving the requirement for these monitoring systems. However, due to distinct rules, regulations, norms, and policies of different countries, trade barriers in this market act as a restraining factor.



Additionally, the need for green energy generation and government measures to promote renewable energy sources are propelling the wind turbine condition monitoring market growth in Europe.The trend for constructing offshore wind turbines is rising worldwide.



Furthermore, some of the largest wind farms in the world are located in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Italy, among others.In June 2019, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm—Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, became fully operational.



This wind farm is one of the world’s largest wind farms and is situated 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) off the coast of Caithness in Scotland. The rapidly growing renewable sector in the MEA region is enhancing the need for respective wind turbine condition monitoring components, such as accelerometers, pressure sensors, and rotational speed sensors. Thus, augmenting the wind turbine condition monitoring market growth. With the surge in the ease of doing business and the increase in initiatives, such as ’Make in India,’ the country is becoming a lucrative place for producing wind turbine condition monitoring components for various international wind turbine condition monitoring market players.



The global wind turbine condition monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component and application.Based on component, the wind turbine condition monitoring market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.



Based on application, the wind turbine condition monitoring market is segmented into rotor, tower, gearbox, generator, and others.



Europe has the highest number of offshore wind farms, contributing to about 70% of the global share.High number of wind farms augment the growth of wind turbine condition monitoring market.



Countries, such as France, the UK, Germany, and the Nordic countries contribute substantially to the overall offshore wind farms in Europe.Further, the European Union has set an ambitious target of becoming carbon free by 2050.



Due to this, various economies across the region are allocating significant funds for integrating clean energy into their energy mix, including onshore and offshore wind farms. For instance, in August 2021, the Netherlands announced to develop the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 1.5 GW in the Dutch North Sea, which will be commissioned in 2023. In the UK, between 2016 and 2021, the country has invested approx. UK £19 billion in the development of offshore wind farms, including Hornsea Offshore Wind Farm, Dolphyn Floating Offshore Wind-to-Hydrogen Project, Dogger Bank Creyke Beck andDogger Bank Teesside. In July 2021, France announced the development of 250 MW offshore wind farm capacity in the south of Brittany. The country will also auction two other offshore wind farms of similar capacity over the next two years. Meanwhile, in July 2021, the Austrian government announced carbon-free by 2030. This will further propel the growth of wind turbine condition monitoring market.



Advantech Co. Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, ENVISION Group, ENERCON GmbH, goldwind.com, General Electric, NORDEX SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, TÜV Rheinland, and Vestas are among the key players operating in the global wind turbine condition monitoring market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________