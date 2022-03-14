Global $45+ Billion Digital Signage Markets to 2030 - Rising Demand for 4K and 8K Resolution Displays

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, by Component, by Technology, by Location, by Content Category, by Screen Size, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage market size is predicted to attain USD 45.33 billion by 2030 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7%

Increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare. The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are effective promotional strategies for the enterprises, as they can reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors. Digital displays equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced, sharp images for displays.



Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling the adoption of digital signage. Moreover, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as LED, is luring enterprises to opt for digital signage.

The software providers are focusing on new entrants to the industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The emergence of IoT, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data.



Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising and frequent damages and changes that are associated with traditional marketing activities.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to factors, such as demand for a better viewing experience, the growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels.

The North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the high demand for digital signage across various application sectors on account of technological advancements and the modern customer base.



Digital Signage Market Report Highlights

LED digital signage dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high demand on account of high-quality display offered by LEDs.

Retail and transportation segments accounted for significant revenue shares in 2021 and are projected to expand further at steady CAGRs over the next nine years.

The healthcare sector has significant potential as hospitals have increasingly incorporated digital signage for numerous purposes, such as sharing important registration information, displaying notifications, and conveying wellness tips for improving patient health.

The transparent LED screen segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth owing to high demand on account of LED screens' energy-efficient performance capabilities and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology.

Interactive apps for kiosks and other digital signage products are projected to spur the growth of the software segment.

The out-store segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the surging demand from out-store applications.

Digital Signage Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing demand for customized digital signage solutions across different sectors, especially healthcare and public transportation sectors

Rising demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays

Rising infrastructure developments in developing countries

Rising demand for enhanced customer experience and satisfaction is fueling the demand for interactive kiosks under digital signage solutions

Market restraint analysis

High initial investments and ambiguous returns hinder growth rate

Alternative modes of merchandizing products such as online advertisement and broadcasting is further triggered after the on-set of COVID-19 pandemic

High cost of maintenance and support required for digital signage products hinders the growth of the market

Market opportunity analysis

Advancement in the digital signage technology solution

Increasing demand for contactless kiosk solutions due to the pandemic

Market challenge analysis

Developing effective digital signage content creation

Threat of cyber attacks, dapa privacy and security

Competitive Landscape

Adflow Networks

Brightsign, LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Keywest Technology, Inc.

Lg Electronics (Lg Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation

Nec Display Solutions

Omnivex Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung

Scala Digital Signage

Winmate Inc.

