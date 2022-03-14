New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244782/?utm_source=GNW
Solutions will be increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence/machine learning platforms, driving the automation and efficiency of the global cloud workload protection market.This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the global cloud workload protection market, with a specific focus on four regional segments:
•North America
•Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
•Latin America
•The Asia-PacificThe study provides insights into the global cloud workload protection landscape. It includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, segmentation by product type and across verticals, growth driver and restraint analyses, and an assessment of future market opportunities. The study also provides pertinent details about Aqua Security, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Qingteng, Sysdig, Sophos, Trend Micro, and VMware.
The global cloud workload protection market is undergoing a digital transformation, with companies worldwide gradually moving their infrastructure to the cloud. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing and the ineffectiveness of legacy security solutions have presented growth opportunities for the global cloud workload protection market, which is expected to experience a surge in demand for modern and unified cloud-native security platforms.
