The weather monitoring system market is expected to reach US$ 2,932.92 million by 2028 from US$ 2,932.92 million in 2021

APAC held the largest market share in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing uptake of these systems by the aviation and the energy & power industries and the rising technology developments, such as AI and IoT-based weather monitoring systems, are fueling this market.Airport authorities are investing significantly in the modernization of airports across North America, creating lucrative business opportunities for the market players.



Moreover, with the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, the governments in the region are emphasizing clean energy, owing to which the deployment of solar and wind power plants is likely to increase in the near future.For instance, in March 2021, the US government announced to become carbon neutral by 2050.



Also, Canada plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.The deployment of solar and wind power projects is gaining significant traction across the region due to various initiatives taken by the North America governments.



Thus, the growing deployment of renewable energy projects would create ample growth opportunities for the weather monitoring system market. Moreover, the increasing number of smart cities across North America is boosting the market in the region.



In Europe, German airport authorities have invested significant amounts in renovating the airports with advanced technologies, including weather monitoring systems.The development of wind and solar projects is increasing in Europe.



For instance, in November 2021, TotalEnergies announced the largest solar project in Gien, France.The project would generate about 64 GW of solar power per year.



Thus, these factors are acting as significant drivers for the weather monitoring system market in Europe.The MEA is enriched with fossil fuel deposits, which have also been one of the primary sources of national income.



The Saudi Arabia government is currently emphasizing diversifying its economy and supporting the development of non-oil sectors, such as manufacturing and aviation. The increasing trading activities will lead to the development of new ports. For instance, in May 2021, Hutchison Ports and Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries announced the development of a multi-purpose port in Jazan City, Saudi Arabia. Thus, the factors mentioned above are driving the weather monitoring system market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market players experienced supply chain disruptions in 2020 due to various government regulation measures. The crisis also affected their production performances in that year. However, from the Q4 of 2020, the supply chains of weather monitoring systems stabilized, and market players began to expand from 2021.



The overall weather monitoring system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the weather monitoring system market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the weather monitoring system market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global weather monitoring system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the weather monitoring system market.



Baron Services, inc.; Aeron Systems Private Limited; NVIS Technologies PVT. Ltd.; Logics POWERAMR; Boltek; Free Spirits Green Labs Private Limited; Telegrafia A.S.; Trinity Touch; Vaisala; and Trafitek are the key players in the global weather monitoring system market.

