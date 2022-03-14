ESE Takes the Win in the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards For the SkillzVault By Bitcoin Vault Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a 2022 Gold Winner in the 2022 Muse Creative Awards for its work on the SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault project, which was organized in 2021 in Asia and South America and was previously disclosed in the Company’s news release on May 6, 2021.



A list of Season 1 winners for the 2022 MUSE Creative and Design Awards has been officially released by the International Awards Associate (“IAA”). Having received over 6,000 entries from all over the globe, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are two leading award programs created to honour creative and design professionals for their excellence.

ESE was selected as a 2022 Gold Winner under the Social Media – Financial Services category of the competition. The work that landed ESE this award was created for Bitcoin Vault’s esports and gaming talent show called SkillzVault. ESE was responsible for the production and infrastructure of the show, including the development of the project concept, media plan, technology implementation, marketing, and overall campaign roll-out. VYRAL Producer of Gaming Projects, Converters and Next Level Agency were the other partner involved in the project.

The MUSE Awards is made up of a series of competitions, which are open for participation to the world at large. These awards are hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), who aims to promote excellence in various creative and design industries by providing professionals a platform to compete against their peers.

By setting up a jury composed of industry professionals, IAA is able to uphold impartiality and assessment criteria based on industry standards. The jury’s sole mission is to seek out companies and individuals whose excellence and talents are capable of serving as new benchmarks in their respective industries.

After screening applicants from 18 countries, the competition settled on 37 jurors. These esteemed professionals are well known in their industries, and are affiliated with leading companies from the creative and design world, including Creative Director of Kre8ive Partners, Mark Turner; Owner and Founder of UArchitects, Misak Terzibasiyan; 3D Senior Global Packaging Designer at Tom Ford Beauty, Jiaru Lin; Founder of CHAMPARTE, Catherine Yu; Managing Director / Co-Founder of LR Seoul, Joon Kwon; Associate Creative Director at MullenLowe, Renato Barreto; Art Director at VML Y&R São Paulo, Felipe Paganoti; Creative Director of BEAMY, Ronn Lee; Creative Art Director at Mother New York, Kushal Birari; and Chairman of Asia MarTech Society, Ken Ip.

Each entry is evaluated with standards relevant to their respective industries. To further the guarantee of impartiality, the blind judging method is employed. This allows for entries to be evaluated by multiple judges without being directly compared to each other, lending credence to the winning works’ excellence.

Having gained the world’s interest, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards received entries with names of prominent organizations from all over the world. While some were submitted directly by the companies themselves, some were submitted by entrants who had produced work for them. Direct submissions saw familiar names such as Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, LWK + PARTNERS, António Fernandez Architects, Leica Geosystems - part of Hexagon, Aedas, ACTLD, Suzhou Benpu Architectural Decoration Design Co., Ltd., Mazarine NY, Lounge Group, Fiverr, Thinkwell Group, Crunchyroll, Refik Anadol Studio, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Kin, and CraneMorley; whereas indirect submissions included GEMDALE GROUP, Beliris, Hongkong Land, Donahue Schriber Realty Group, Inc., Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality, Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, Diageo, MVM, Grey Goose, Warner Bros., The Pokémon Company, Pan Pacific LONDON, IBM, Mailchimp, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche Hungária.

Jędrzej Stęszewski, Director of EU Operations at ESE commented: “It is a great honour to be acknowledged by the creative industry’s best. SkilzVault by Bitcoin Vault was an innovative and comprehensive project that merged worlds of blockchain and gaming. The project was challenging since it was carried out on three continents during COVID, but we managed to accomplish our goal. We are thankful to Bitcoin Vault for trust and to our partners for professionalism and flexibility.”

Konrad Mroczek, Marketing Manager at Bitcoin Vault said: “A substantial part of this success goes to all team members of ESE Entertainment for huge and highly professional work. The company perfectly merged two target groups of gamers and crypto enthusiasts. Results of the SkillzVault campaign confirms that it was a spot-on decision.”

Thomas Brandt, spokesperson at IAA commented: “The team here at IAA is taken aback by the works we had received for the 2022 MUSE Awards. The level of refinement and the depth of completion truly represent the best of the creative and design industries. IAA commends all our entrants for their dedication to their crafts and may their unceasing passions further the limits of creativity and design.”

More information about ESE’s 2022 MUSE Creative Award can be found here.

https://museaward.com/winner-info.php?id=222127&fbclid=IwAR3qXwmm2TXKcXwt5nDjiRASj8N1PtGiRows_UikKd6ZwUA8GXpj1Tc2ufM

About MUSE Awards

MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are two leading award programs created to honor creative and design professionals for their excellence. The MUSE Awards is made up of a series of competitions, which are open for participation to the world at large. These awards are hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), who aims to promote excellence in various creative and design industries by providing professionals a platform to compete against their peers. | www.museaward.com

About Bitcoin Vault

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is the main sponsor of the SkillzVault series of tournaments. BTCV is a cryptocurrency designed to provide extra level of security based on a 3-Key Security Solution allowing reversible transactions without compromising blockchain immutability. It features all the convenience of Bitcoin while adding important features, providing users with transparency and freedom. | www.btcv.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

