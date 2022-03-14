Astraea and Satellogic Launch Ukraine Observer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astraea, developer of the EarthAI geospatial analytics platform, announced a collaboration with Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Ukraine Observer (https://www.ukraineobserver.earth) is a secure interface where humanitarian organizations, commercial entities, and governments can access and analyze Satellogic's entire near real-time collection over Ukraine within Astraea's EarthAI platform. EarthAI is a cloud-native SaaS platform that enables organizations to understand ground conditions by integrating imagery with analytics.

"We are honored to be working with Satellogic on this critical effort. We have several Ukrainian employees, including some still in Kyiv and other places in the country. This is deeply personal for us. We are focused day and night to help those we work with and care deeply about - and to leverage the power of EO data to save lives, protect innocent civilians, and undo the damage caused by conflict," said Brendan Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Astraea.

Satellogic's Daily Collection Access service delivers a direct stream of high-resolution satellite imagery over Ukraine's sovereign territory as well as neighboring areas of interest.

"This collaboration will enable us to distribute time-critical information quickly and securely to those involved in ground operations and refugee missions," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic.

Users of Ukraine Observer can:

Detect damage and military presence

Monitor critical infrastructure

Identify safe transportation routes

Coordinate secure movement of resources and goods

Locate hospitals, transportation lines, and other locations of interest



Press Contact

Shannon Tevendale

Stevendale@astraea.io

About Astraea

Astraea was founded in 2016 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Astraea's cloud-native platform, EarthAI, provides the tools and infrastructure required to build production-level analytics on satellite, aerial, and drone imagery. By eliminating the common barriers to processing this valuable resource, Astraea enables individuals & organizations to access, analyze, and unlock actionable insights from petabytes of Earth-observing data at a fraction of the cost and complexity previously required.

Astraea: See the Earth as it could be.

https://astraea.earth/

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data of high-resolution images and analytics through its information platform to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

http://www.satellogic.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ukraine Observer





Ukraine Observer Platform shown on a laptop









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment