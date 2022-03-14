Global generic injectables market size to grow substantially through 2027

Pune, India, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the conclusive views of experts, worldwide generic injectable market size reached a value of USD 134 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to register a healthy y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period 2022-2027.

The research piece encompasses a vivid depiction of the entire ecosystem of the industry across the various geographies, as well as the other sub-markets. Proceeding further, it makes a study of the competitive dynamics in this vertical to help both existing and new players draft beneficial strategies for the upcoming years.





Patent expiration of branded drugs, increasing approvals for generic drugs, expanding elderly population, and increasing cases of fatal diseases are stimulating the market growth. Relatively lower costs than branded drugs and widespread application in the treatment of major ailments like CVDs, cancer, and diabetes are favoring the use of generic injectable drugs.

COVID-19 impact overview

The pandemic negatively impacted the industry as healthcare services, hospitals, and drug manufacturers faced restrictions such as social distancing, border closures, and travel restrictions. Many injectable drugs couldn’t reach the market on time due to the disruption in both supply and demand.

Although the pharmaceutical industry was less affected than others, milder impacts were still felt. Delays in clinical trials and restrictions on accessing laboratories for researchers slowed the progress of the global generic injectables industry.

Geographical landscape summary

North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the major regional contributors to the market growth. Asia Pacific market is slated to register a robust growth rate over the analysis period, creditable to rising emphasis of companies on complex generics and increasing uptake of generic injectables, especially in cost-sensitive areas like India. Besides, high prevalence of various chronic diseases continues to add to the market demand.

Competitive landscape review

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. are the major contenders influencing global generic injectables market dynamics.

Major players are strengthening their position by new product launches, R&D investments, as well as mergers & partnerships. For instance, Pfizer Inc in 2021 partnered with Eli Lily and Company to get approval for tanezumab, a generic injectable drug for treating osteoarthritis pain, in the U.S.

Global Generic Injectables Market, by Molecular Type (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Global Generic Injectables Market, by Therapeutic Area (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Anti-infectives

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Global Generic Injectables Market, by Container (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Vials

Pre-filled Syringes

Ampoules

Others

Global Generic Injectables Market, by Geography (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Global Generic Injectables Market Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Gland Pharma Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

