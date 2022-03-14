The Training Manikins market is projected to reach US$ 1,235.61 million by 2028 from US$ 2,603.89 million in 2021

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Training Manikins Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244602/?utm_source=GNW

However, issues related to the realism of the training manikins may hinder the market’s growth.



Training Manikins have evolved drastically in terms of technology and complexity.These manikins can now be procured with intricate systems that accurately replicate human systems for virtually any medical procedure.



This factor lets trainers allow clinicians to learn, rehearse, and perfect their skills from simple to highly complex processes, including various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, such as childbirth, respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, and pharmacological models and simulators.High-fidelity manikins have pulses, BP, breathing, lung sounds, heart sounds, pulse oximetry, and a monitor that displays EKG, arterial waveforms, and pulmonary artery waveforms.



These manikins can be used to create and allow participants to practice procedures, such as CPR, bag-mask ventilation, intubation, defibrillation, chest tube placement, and others.



Laerdal has training manikins and simulators ranging from adults to infants.The SimMan 3G is an easy-to-use, portable, advanced patient simulator for team training with realistic anatomy and clinical functionality, providing simulation-based education to challenge and test students’ clinical and decision-making skills during realistic patient care scenarios.



Similarly, the SimBaby is an advanced infant patient simulator ideal for training in all aspects of infant care.The SimNew B is another product designed by the company with the American Academy of Pediatrics to meet the Neonatal Resuscitation Program ((NRP) training requirements.



The company’s Premature Anne is a 25-week preterm manikin developed in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics designed to facilitate the training in the initiation of proper care and resuscitation of preterm infants. Similarly, Nursing Anne, Nursing Kelly, Crash Kelly, and Harvey are training manikins designed by this company for clinical training in women’s health, obstetrics, post-partum, wound assessment and care, gastric tube insertion, maintenance, enemas, cardiopulmonary training, and advanced airway management training.



Based on type, the global training manikins market is segmented into CPR training manikins, infant manikins, and others. The CPR training manikins segment was likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, CPR training manikins segment is expected to witness significant growth in its demand. It is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increase in sudden out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), with ineffective cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) being the third greatest cause of death across the world. By application, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The Hospitals segment was likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in the usage of training manikins in hospitals worldwide.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the training manikins market are the National Center for Health Statistics, Indian Council of Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Council of State Boards of Nursing, National Health and Medical Research Council, and World Health Organization.

