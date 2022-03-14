Global Payment Gateway Market Report 2022 Featuring Stripe, Bitpay, Braintree, Verifone, WePay, Amazon Amongst Others

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Gateway Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hosted, Non-hosted), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), by End Use (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global payment gateway market is expected to reach USD 132.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Increase in online transactions, coupled with the advancements in payment methods, such as cash pooling, cashless transactions, and token systems, is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, rapidly increasing internet penetration across the globe is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



Retailers and e-commerce merchants across the globe are focusing on expanding their businesses in other regions and are partnering with payment service providers. These partnerships are allowing merchants to benefit from the opportunities generated by the globalization of the e-commerce sector. Payment gateways help merchants that manage a large volume of transactions automate the complete money transfer process with faster processing speed and error-free computations.



The financial service providers focus on incorporating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in their payment gateway systems for process automation and fraud detection. Financial service providers are also focusing on developing innovative payment gateway solutions for merchants. For instance, in October 2021, Pine Labs, a software development company, announced the launch of Plural, a payment gateway platform, to offer merchants an integrated solution for all kinds of payments.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market owing to changing consumer preference toward online shopping. Numerous e-commerce vendors are developing their payment gateway systems combined with eWallet services. This development is mostly identified among merchants handling a large volume of transactions.

Moreover, e-commerce vendors also saw an increase in their sales during the pandemic. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. saw a 40% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in online grocery sales.



Payment Gateway Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the hosted segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period owing to features such as easy payment integration, built-in compliance capabilities, and the ability to integrate more diverse methods.

In terms of enterprise size, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Payment gateways are used by small and medium enterprises to increase their profitability by delivering better customer experiences and reducing transaction costs.

In terms of end-use, the retail and e-commerce sector dominated the market in 2021. Factors such as better shopping experience and increased smartphone penetration are expected to increase the adoption of payment gateway systems in the retail and e-commerce sector.

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to show similar trends in the near future. Growing e-commerce sales and the rapidly changing retail market in North America are the primary factors propelling the demand for fast payment solutions in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Payment Gateway Market-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017-2030

2.2 Global Payment Gateway Market, 2017-2030



Chapter 3 Payment Gateway Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Payment Gateway Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Payment Gateway Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing internet penetration

3.4.1.2 Changing preference of customers to online transactions

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Payment Gateway Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Payment Gateway Market-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Payment Gateway Type Outlook

4.1 Payment Gateway Market Share By Type, 2021

4.2 Hosted

4.3 Non-hosted



Chapter 5 Payment Gateway Enterprise Size Outlook

5.1 Payment Gateway Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2021

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 Small & Medium Enterprises



Chapter 6 Payment Gateway End Use Outlook

6.1 Payment Gateway Market Share By End Use, 2021

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Payment gateway market in BFSI, 2017-2030

6.3 Media & Entertainment

6.4 Retail & E-commerce

6.5 Travel & Hospitality

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Payment Gateway Regional Outlook

7.1 Payment Gateway Market Share By Region, 2021

7.1 Payment gateway market, 2017-2030

7.2 Payment gateway market, by type, 2017-2030

7.3 Payment gateway market, by enterprise size, 2017-2030

7.4 Payment gateway market, by end use, 2017-2030



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.3 Company Market Positioning Analysis

8.4 List of key emerging companies/ technology disruptors/innovators

8.5 Company Geographical Presence



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company overview

9.2 Financial performance

9.3 Product benchmarking

9.4 Strategic initiatives

Adyen

Amazon Payments Inc.

Authorize.Net

Bitpay, Inc.

Braintree

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Payu Group

Stripe

Verifone Holdings Inc.

Wepay, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l466jp





Attachment