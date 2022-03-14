BW Offshore: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, has entered into a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement with financial exposure to 50 000 shares in BW Offshore Limited (“BWO”). Expiry date for the TRS agreement is 1 September 2022, and the TRS price is NOK 26.80 per share. Mr. Beenen holds 49,993 shares in BWO.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 13 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





