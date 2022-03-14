Global Marine Gensets Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027 - Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Gensets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027

The global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Offshore Support Vessels Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Offshore Support Vessels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$607.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$723 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Marine Gensets

Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook

Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth

Diesel Fuel Dominates Market

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 51 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins India Ltd.

Deutz AG

Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Sole Diesel

Valley Power Systems

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Marine Gensets

Steady Growth in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market

Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs

Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the FPSO Industry

A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects Worldwide

Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market

Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to Achieve Energy Savings

Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy Efficiency

Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review

Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator

Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on Designing of Efficient Gensets

Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected Starters

Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs

Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent for Diesel Gensets

Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

