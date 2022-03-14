English Finnish

Eezy purchaces Farenta, market leader in pharmacy staffing service from Oriola

According to the strategy, Eezy strengthens its professional staffing services by purchasing the share capital of Farenta Ltd from Oriola Plc.

Farenta supports around 350 pharmacies yearly with over 300 employees and it is the largest pharmacy staffing service operator in Finland. Farenta's annual turnover is less than EUR 10 million.

“As a pioneer and market leader in pharmacy staffing service, Farenta services fit perfectly to Eezy’s portfolio. It will be great that Eezy's team of experts is strengthened by hundreds of pharmacy professionals and we are able to serve pharmacies all over Finland. Expanding our services to this new industry is in line with our strategy. With Farenta’s experts joining Eezy, we will follow our targets and increase the number of our professionals with a higher education”, comments Sami Asikainen, CEO of Eezy.

”At Oriola, we will focus on strengthening our core business and services related to the distributing pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products. I am glad that Farenta and all our employees working at staffing service will get a new owner from Eezy, whose core business is staffing. Our pharmacy customers utilising the staffing service will get strong expertise for their business through Farenta also in the future”, says Elisa Markula, CEO of Oriola.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on first of April 2022. The parties have agreed not to publish the purchase price.

Eezy Plc’s vision is to be Finland's most significant reformer of working life, creating successful work experiences by offering personnel services and light entrepreneurship as well as a wide range of working life expert services. Eezy operates locally — nationwide. The company employs over 30,000 people annually and serves thousands of customers. The company is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The chain's turnover in 2021 was EUR 305 million and the goal is to be the market leader in the industry.

Oriola is a health and wellbeing company operating in Finland and Sweden. We help people to lead healthier lives by giving them access to sustainable health and wellbeing products and services. In Sweden, Oriola owns the country’s third-largest pharmacy chain, Kronans Apotek. In addition to pharmacies, our dose-dispensing, medical information and patient support services enhance the safety and effectiveness of pharmaceutical care. Our expert services support pharmaceutical companies throughout the entire lifecycle of medicines. Oriola’s supply chain ensures reliable and safe delivery of pharmaceuticals to pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, veterinarians and other healthcare operators. In 2021, Oriola’s net sales were 1.9 billion euros and group employed approximately 4,100 professionals. Oriola Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.oriola.com