Polyethylene Market Outlook 2022: Global Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Polyethylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Polyethylene Market Size

In 2021, the global polyethylene market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second year in a row after two years of growth. Overall, consumption saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polyethylene Production

In value terms, polyethylene production shrank to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production saw a mild setback. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polyethylene Exports

Exports

Global polyethylene exports reached X tonnes in 2021, growing by X% against the previous year's figure. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, polyethylene exports declined to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

Saudi Arabia (X tonnes) and the U.S. (X tonnes) were the main exporters of polyethylene in 2021, finishing at near X% and X% of total exports, respectively. Belgium (X tonnes) was the next in the ranking, followed by the United Arab Emirates (X tonnes), Singapore (X tonnes), Iran (X tonnes) and South Korea (X tonnes). All these countries together held near X% share of total exports. The following exporters - Germany (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes) and Russia (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in the United Arab Emirates, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Saudi Arabia ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Belgium ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global exports. These countries were followed by the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, the Netherlands, Canada, Malaysia and Russia, which together accounted for a further X United Arab Emirates saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average polyethylene export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, which is down by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price continues to indicate a perceptible decline. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Russia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Canada, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

Polyethylene Imports

Imports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of polyethylene were imported worldwide; with an increase of X% on 2019. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

In value terms, polyethylene imports fell to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes) was the major importer of polyethylene, achieving X% of total imports. Germany (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), Singapore (X tonnes), Viet Nam (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), France (X tonnes) and Poland (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

China was also the fastest-growing in terms of the polyethylene imports, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Viet Nam (+X%), India (+X%), Singapore (+X%), Malaysia (+X%), Turkey (+X%) and Poland (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. The U.S., Belgium, Germany and Mexico experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Italy (-X%) and France (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. While the share of China (+X p.p.) and Viet Nam (+X p.p.) increased significantly in terms of the global imports from 2007-2021, the share of the U.S. (-X p.p.), Belgium (-X p.p.), Germany (-X p.p.), France (-X p.p.) and Italy (-X p.p.) displayed negative dynamics. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported polyethylene worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by the U.S., with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in China stood at +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (-X% per year) and the U.S. (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average polyethylene import price amounted to $X per tonne, which is down by -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price recorded a perceptible decrease. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($X per tonne) and Poland ($X per tonne), while Singapore ($X per tonne) and Malaysia ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

