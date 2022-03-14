New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicones Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244767/?utm_source=GNW





The rising need for innovative formulations from manufacturers and formulators and new, unmet needs of customers challenge the silicones market. In addition, manufacturers must offer sustainable solutions and products that facilitate ease and speed of manufacturing. The electronics industry catering to automotive applications is witnessing the demand for a product with high thermal conductivity and well-managed volatility to achieve efficient heat dissipation. Furthermore, silicone products that can be processed to achieve superior levels of manufacturing by end-use industries are needed. In Asia-Pacific, personal care product consumers increasingly prefer products that demonstrate high levels of natural-looking aesthetics, along with a rising trend of minimalism in beauty favoring a reduction in daily skincare time without compromising the sensory experience. The trend is particularly dominant in urban locations in South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Pacific countries and is slowly spreading to other countries in Asia-Pacific. In addition, military expenditures are rising as governments across the globe focus on modernizing their defense and security infrastructure, leading to investments in military aviation. Simultaneously, the demand for new commercial aircraft is slowly gaining pace after COVID-19’s impact in 2020, boosting the aviation sector. The need for the movement of goods by sea is also rising, driving the growth of the shipping industry to support marine transport for international trade. These trends will be the key growth drivers accelerating the global silicones market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244767/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________