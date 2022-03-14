New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sandwich Panel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material, Application, and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244596/?utm_source=GNW

These panels are extensively used at shopping malls, sports facilities, cold stores, warehouses, commercial and industrial buildings, and transportation, among other end users.



Based on application, the sandwich panel market is segmented into wall panels, roof panels, and others.The wall panels segment held the largest share of the global sandwich panel market in 2020.



It is anticipated to dominate the application segment during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for soundproof walls in various offices and food manufacturing facilities.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global sandwich panel market.The Asia Pacific region has been noticed as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of sandwich panels, owing to the surge in construction activities and growth in cold storage facilities.



Furthermore, government initiatives and policies such as Make-in-India encourage the setup of different manufacturing plants in India. Moreover, the rising foreign direct investments lead to economic growth in the region.



Kingspan Group, Assan Panel, Isopan, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Attonedil, Italpanneli S.R.L, DANA Group of Companies, Zhongjie Group, and Multicolor Steel India Pvt. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the sandwich panel market.



The size of the overall global sandwich panel market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the sandwich panel market.

