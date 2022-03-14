Nevada Zinc Announces Appointment of New Board Member

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Zinc Corporation (“Nevada Zinc” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NZN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Igor Danyliuk to the Company’s board of directors.



Mr. Danyliuk brings over 40 years of capital markets experience having worked on Bay St. and Wall St. as an investment banker, a top ranked equity research analyst, and most recently as Head of Research for one of Canada's major banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BASc (Engineering Science) and MASc (Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry) from The University of Toronto.

“We are very pleased to have Igor join our team at this time," said Max Vichniakov, President and CEO of Nevada Zinc. "Igor brings decades of experience in North American capital markets and an extensive network of contacts across many industries which will be of great benefit to the Company.”

About Nevada Zinc

Nevada Zinc is an exploration and development company focused on its wholly-owned Lone Mountain zinc project in central Nevada, with the strategic objective of producing zinc-based products including fertilizers, animal feed and chemicals. In July 2020, the Company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Cameron Chemicals Inc. (“Cameron”), a leading U.S. producer and distributor of granular micronutrients to the agricultural, turf, and horticultural industries with manufacturing facilities in Washington, Virginia and Michigan. Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, Nevada Zinc and Cameron would work together to establish a range of zinc-based micronutrient fertilizers to be produced by the Company and marketed by Cameron through its distribution networks. In March 2021, Nevada Zinc commenced a multiphase pilot plant program to produce zinc sulfate and further de-risk and advance the Lone Mountain high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website: www.nevadazinc.com.

For further information please contact:

Nevada Zinc Corporation

82 Richmond St. East, First Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Tel: 416-409-8441 Email: info@nevadazinc.com

Max Vichniakov, President, CEO and Director

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding upcoming test work and pilot plant programs, geological and grade quality interpretations, successful completion of ongoing programs, potential mineral recovery processes, potential economic outcomes, experience and qualifications of management, sufficiency of present staffing, etc. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity and zinc chemicals prices, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, the changing regulatory landscape in the US and abroad, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.