Jon Lindsay Phillips Launches Emerging Industries PR Agency PhillComm Global; Client Roster Includes Publicly Traded Enterprises, Hyper-Growth Startups, and VC Funds

NEW YORK, NY, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today marks the arrival of PhillComm Global, an elite group of PR and marcom specialists working in today’s most fascinating and explosive industries. The integrated firm is the ultimate manifestation of CEO and founder Jon Lindsay Phillips’ decades-long pursuit of a best-in-class, dedicated team working almost exclusively in the most nascent—and often complex, largely B2B—spaces, including web3, fintech, AI/voice, new media, sustainability/green energy, trust/privacy, SaaS, cannabis/hemp, adtech, edtech, medtech and more.

At inception, PhillComm’s client roster boasts BioCorRx, a leading addiction treatment firm; BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, developing medications to combat the opioid epidemic; Exidio, one of the world’s most exciting blockchain tech startups building consumer hardware like wireless dVPN routers; the Sentinel Network, a DAO establishing a global decentralized internet ecosystem; Arcanum Capital, a hot seed-stage fund targeting India-based blockchain projects; Rain Agency, makers of voice and AI solutions and services for the deskless workforce; ALTRD and Ronin Content Services, two groups working on integrating the CTV experience into the blockchain; among others.

Phillips has spent the past year as Chief Growth Officer at CMW Media where he stood up and scaled a B2B emerging industries practice. During that time, he expanded his proven expertise within focus industries, like web3, as a premier, results-forward services provider, partnering with global clients on green datacenter projects at the edge, smart cities, circular economic ecosystems, and bridging the gap between decentralized finance and Wall Street.

Earlier this year, CMW Media announced that during Phillips’ tenure, it achieved historic revenue growth- 52% compared to the previous year. Prior to CMW, Phillips was Chief Operating Officer at Manhattan’s RLM Public Relations.

“This is a big day and a long time coming,” Phillips said. “I’m filled with gratitude for the people, experiences and luck that have brought me here. Ever since I got my start in this business, I wanted to do things differently where possible. We’ve done that here with PhillComm, and I couldn’t be prouder of these clients and my exceptionally talented team. Many of our day-one clients have been with me for years throughout my journey with different firms, and I thank them tremendously for the support, and for being true visionaries that I love working within the trenches every day.”

“We are ecstatic to be working again with Jon and the PhillComm Global team,” Robert Bell, CEO and President of 2B3D, said. “Jon has an extremely unique ability to crystalize messages for effective delivery to multiple audiences at once, in industries like ours where the plane is being flown at the same time it’s being built. Because of Jon’s decades of experience with serial entrepreneurs and legacy businesses, PhillComm also crosses over into traditional markets we support, such as medtech. It’s rare if not unheard of to find a firm that speaks Wall Street and Main Street every bit as fluently as decentralized finance.”

Josh Otten, CEO of ALTRD and Ronin Content Services, said, “Jon and his team developed and executed an extremely successful PR program that went above and beyond our expectations. He achieved in the first 6 weeks what most PR firms take 6 years to accomplish.”

Exidio’s Dan Edlebeck said, “Jon’s understanding of both the consumer and enterprise use cases for privacy and peer-to-peer networks makes him an incredible asset. We have loved working with Jon and his highly impactful team; where many have failed, they are able to perfectly articulate our tech and value propositions.”

PhillComm.Global is hiring at the senior account executive level.

About PhillComm Global

Founded by Jon Lindsay Phillips in 2021, PhillComm Global is an elite group of emerging industries PR and marcom masters working with a mix of dynamic startups and larger firms. Expert, award-winning practice areas are largely B2B and include Web3, new media, adtech, edtech, medtech, cyber, life sciences, cannabis/hemp, sustainability, and more. The company offers highly bespoke services from a team of senior professionals located in New York City and Savannah, Georgia.

Media Contact:

Lauren@PhillComm.Global

704.942.1557

