Imcyse to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

LIÈGE, Belgium, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, announced today that Denis Bedoret, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Imcyse, will participate in a corporate presentation at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:20pm ET.

A live webcast of the corporate presentation can be accessed via Oppenheimer’s webcasting service here: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/imcy/2780316. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the same webpage for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT IMCYSE

Imcyse is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe chronic autoimmune diseases. The company’s unique technology platform allows it to locally target immune cells involved in the destruction of the diseased organ. This platform is based on the administration of Imotopes™, which are specifically modified peptides, allowing for the generation of cytolytic CD4 T-cells, that specifically eliminate antigen-presenting cells and autoantigen specific lymphocytes. Imcyse’s approach, sustained over time, helps to prevent and treat diseases with no current therapeutic alternative and to potentially cure patients without impairing immune defense. The company has established proof of concept in several indications and has completed its first clinical trial in type 1 diabetes with promising results. Beyond type 1 diabetes, Imcyse is developing a pipeline of Imotopes™ for the treatment of several autoimmune diseases. Founded as a spin-off of the Catholic University of Leuven in 2011, Imcyse subsequently relocated to Liège, Belgium.

