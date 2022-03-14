Betterbrand's Health Supplements Bring Home the Gold

SAN ANTONIO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterbrand, maker of naturally sourced and science-based health and respiratory supplements, was named a "Golden Ticket" winner by KeHE Distributors (KeHE), one of the largest fresh, natural, organic, and specialty distributors in North America.

The announcement came during KeHe's latest 2022 TrendFinder Event, where more than 250 companies pitched their products to KeHE's Category Management team. KeHe selected the winners based on ingredients, innovation, taste, scalability, packaging, purpose, and passion.

Betterbrand was one of just 40 selected to join the distribution company's portfolio, which will provide the company with significant promotional exposure and the potential to be on the shelves of 30,000-plus retail locations throughout the United States.

"The opportunities provided to Betterbrand as a result of KeHE's 'Golden Ticket' are tremendous," said Dr. Chris Jackson, pharmacist and co-founder of Betterbrand. "Given the number of suppliers in contention for the 40 tickets, we're extremely honored that KeHE saw the merit in our products and selected us as a recipient."

Betterbrand is becoming known as the creator of the best supplements for lung health, mental acuity and energy. Its formulations, developed by Jackson, are backed by data, and all products are tested for safety by independent laboratories.

Betterbrand's respiratory system products include BetterLungs Complete, designed for everyone from athletes to smokers and vapers; BetterLungs Immunity, offering immune support especially through the winter months; and BetterLungs Recovery, which promotes healthy blood flow and circulation.

The company's nootropic and mental acuity products include BetterFocus, for demanding athletes, driven professionals, gamers and anyone striving to attain peak performance; BetterMushrooms, which offers 10 functional mushroom extracts in two gummies that may help with brain fog, boost immune support, and maintain a healthy gut; and Better Morning, which may aid with recovery after consuming alcohol.

For more details regarding the Betterbrand product line, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com.



About Betterbrand

Founded in 2019, Betterbrand aims for "better living through science" and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product developed is reviewed by medical doctors in their internal Medical Advisory Committee and tested by Eurofins Scientific. Betterbrand offers premium products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com. You may also reach Betterbrand via wecare@betterbrandhealth.com and toll-free at 877-851-8979.

Media Contact

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Betterbrand









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment