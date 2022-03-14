Myriad Genetics Advances Precision Oncology with New Precise™ Solutions, Combines Genetic Insights from Multiple Tests to Guide Treatment Decisions and Improve Patient Care

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the launch of Precise™ Oncology Solutions, a comprehensive offering designed to help oncologists determine effective and personalized treatment plans for individual patients. The new suite provides physicians with streamlined testing that combines germline testing, tumor profiling and companion diagnostic options including evaluation for Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD), an important cancer repair pathway.



Precise Oncology Solutions includes Myriad’s new Precise™ Tumor Molecular Profile Test, developed in collaboration with Intermountain Precision Genomics, leading healthcare providers, and industry partners. In pairing the tumor test with Myriad’s MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test and its two companion diagnostic tests, MyChoice® CDx and BRACAnalysis® CDx, Myriad offers a testing combination that provides integrated genetic insights and makes it easier to tailor therapy and clinical trial selection. Precise Oncology Solutions is currently available for patients with solid cancer tumors.

“The ability to receive comprehensive results from Myriad for both germline testing and tumor profiling, including companion diagnostics, is a long-awaited and much-needed innovation for patients fighting ovarian cancer,” said Bradley Monk, M.D, FACOG, FACS, Biltmore Cancer Center and Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Arizona, Phoenix. “The information gathered from each of these tests are critical elements to help navigate each patient’s unique cancer treatment path.”

“Every patient deserves the most comprehensive assessment and cancer treatment available. Myriad’s new Precise offering is a significant step that brings us closer to achieving that goal,” said Lincoln Nadauld, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President, Chief of Precision Health and Academics, Intermountain Healthcare. “The combination of germline, somatic and companion testing allows doctors to be maximally informed to determine a personalized treatment plan that delivers the right medicine for the right patient at the right time.”

Precise Oncology Solutions includes Myriad’s two companion diagnostic tests. MyChoice CDx, which is FDA approved for patients with ovarian cancer, examines ovarian cancer tumors using BRCA1/2 mutation and genomic instability to determine a patient’s HRD status and resulting eligibility for targeted therapy. BRACAnalysis CDx identifies patients with a germline BRCA1/2 mutation and helps identify targeted treatment recommendations for patients with breast, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers.

As part of this offering, healthcare providers can now place a single order for multiple Myriad tests and receive timely results through a new unified online portal. The portal serves as a central hub for providers to access the status of testing and easy-to-interpret summary findings. The results of each test are reported as completed and key findings are shared on a single summary page. Clinically significant discrepancies between individual reports are flagged and rectified to help physicians more easily interpret findings and develop care plans.

“Advancing precision oncology requires oncologists to be equipped with a thorough, timely set of data-driven answers to guide treatment decisions for patients with cancer. They need simpler, more comprehensive information to help manage disease at the very start,” said Faith Zaslavsky, President of Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “The Precise suite of solutions reflects our commitment to improving health outcomes for all and making it easier to access genetic insights.”

Myriad is also introducing a new Precise Treatment Registry that combines germline, somatic and HRD genetic data with patient outcomes to accelerate the pace of precision cancer research and equitable advancements in patient care. The registry is powered by DNAnexus’ secure, cloud bioinformatics platform for scientific data analysis, collaboration and discovery. The registry will enable clinicians to explore hypotheses in real-time by analyzing diverse de-identified patient data involving ancestry, geography, cancer diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and more.

Over the next few years, Myriad plans to further expand its oncology portfolio into liquid biopsy applications, including Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) detection. These offerings will be based on the company’s scientific platforms and capabilities as well as potential industry partnerships with other healthcare innovators.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

