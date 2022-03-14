NetBet introduces Slot Factory to its players

LONDON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has a well-established position among the best online casinos and is continuously enhancing its providers collection to include new and exciting talent. Their new partnership with Slot Factory adds yet more value to its ever-growing product offering by delivering a new suite of premium games.



NetBet players have grown to expect an exceptional online gaming experience at every level. NetBet’s reputation has been earned over more than two decades in the industry, and the ongoing evolution of their games library is just one of the ways in which they continue to attract new players from around the world. By bringing in the exciting provider Slot Factory, NetBet expands its family of operators and adds yet more dynamic games to its collection.



Slot Factory are known for creating classic slot games with bold colours and exciting graphics. Highlights from their portfolio include Big 7 Slots, Cherry 7 and Mega Pots o’Gold, all three of which appeal to NetBet’s eclectic audience of players, and especially to those who are fans of retro-inspired slots.

NetBet’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Slot Factory’s impressive catalogue of games and strong brand identity makes them the perfect match for NetBet and all our loyal players. We are certain that our customers will love the addition of this provider’s games to our collection and look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to grow as a company.”

