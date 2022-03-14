Down Syndrome Drugs in Development, Worldwide, 2022 Update - Analysis by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type, and Key Players

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Down Syndrome Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline landscape.

The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Down Syndrome and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 5, 10, 3 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 2 molecules, respectively.



Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders)

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Report Coverage



Overview



Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

AC Immune SA

Aelis Farma SAS

Alzheon Inc

Annovis Bio Inc

Avanti Biosciences Inc

Balance Therapeutics Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Felicitex Therapeutics Inc

KinoPharma Inc

Laminar Pharmaceuticals SA

Les Laboratoires Servier SAS

ManRos Therapeutics

NeuroCircuit Therapeutics Inc

NeuroNascent Inc

Perha Pharmaceuticals SAS

Prothena Corp Plc

SanBio Co Ltd

Drug Profiles

ABI-02

ACI-24

AEF-0217

ANVS-405

ARN-23746

Buntanetap

D-217

DYR-219

FX-8546

Gene Therapy to Activate ZSCAN4 for Chromosomal Disorders

KPO-1143

LAM-226

LCTB-21

Lecanemab

Minocycline hydrochloride

NNI-351

Pegaspargase

Pentylenetetrazol

RO-4938581

Small Molecule for Alzheimer's Disease and Down Syndrome

Small Molecule to Inhibit DYRK1A for Alzheimer's Disease and Down Syndrome

Small Molecule to Inhibit DYRK1A for Down Syndrome

Small Molecules for Down Syndrome

Small Molecules to Inhibit OLIG2 for Down Syndrome

Valiltramiprosate

Dormant Projects



Discontinued Products



Product Development Milestones



Featured News & Press Releases

Jan 05, 2022: Annovis Bio announces official unique name buntanetap for lead candidate ANVS401

May 13, 2021: Annovis Bio files for FDA Orphan Drug Designation for ANVS401 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in persons with Down syndrome

Apr 29, 2021: Annovis Bio to study potential of ANVS401 to normalize brain development in Down syndrome

Mar 16, 2021: AC Immune announces new clinical results in Down syndrome and plans for future development of anti-Amyloid-Beta vaccine

Mar 15, 2021: BioArctic and Eisai presented latest data regarding lecanemab at AD/PD 2021

Mar 11, 2021: Annovis Bio signs GMP manufacturing agreement to support planned late-stage studies

Mar 05, 2021: Latest lecanemab data to be presented at the AD/PD congress

Feb 02, 2021: Annovis bio's lead candidate ANVS401 improves cognitive and functional outcomes in stroke mice study

Dec 15, 2020: Annovis Bio showcases its unique approach to Alzheimer's at the New York Academy of Sciences

Sep 29, 2020: Annovis Bio demonstrates improved axonal transport in nerve cells and brain of down syndrome mice, an animal model of Alzheimer's disease

Jul 23, 2020: AC Immune to present advances in two of the company's world leading programs at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference

Jul 10, 2020: Discovery of a novel drug candidate to develop effective treatments for brain disorders

Jul 11, 2019: AC Immune hosts KOL event and reports initial interim clinical data for ACI-24 vaccine to treat Alzheimer's Disease-like symptoms in subjects with Down Syndrome

Aug 20, 2018: AC Immune announces important clinical milestones for ACI-24 vaccine in alzheimers disease and down syndrome

Sep 12, 2017: AC Immune Completes Recruitment For Low-Dose Cohort In World's First Clinical Trial For Anti-Abeta Vaccine Targeting Alzheimer's Disease-Like Characteristics In Individuals With Down Syndrome

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvrh7r