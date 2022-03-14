Down Syndrome Drugs in Development, Worldwide, 2022 Update - Analysis by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type, and Key Players

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Down Syndrome Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline landscape.
The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Down Syndrome and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 5, 10, 3 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 2 molecules, respectively.
Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders)
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Down Syndrome (Genetic Disorders) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Report Coverage
Overview
Therapeutics Development
- Pipeline Overview
- Pipeline by Companies
- Pipeline by Universities/Institutes
- Products under Development by Companies
- Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Target
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- AC Immune SA
- Aelis Farma SAS
- Alzheon Inc
- Annovis Bio Inc
- Avanti Biosciences Inc
- Balance Therapeutics Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Felicitex Therapeutics Inc
- KinoPharma Inc
- Laminar Pharmaceuticals SA
- Les Laboratoires Servier SAS
- ManRos Therapeutics
- NeuroCircuit Therapeutics Inc
- NeuroNascent Inc
- Perha Pharmaceuticals SAS
- Prothena Corp Plc
- SanBio Co Ltd
Drug Profiles
- ABI-02
- ACI-24
- AEF-0217
- ANVS-405
- ARN-23746
- Buntanetap
- D-217
- DYR-219
- FX-8546
- Gene Therapy to Activate ZSCAN4 for Chromosomal Disorders
- KPO-1143
- LAM-226
- LCTB-21
- Lecanemab
- Minocycline hydrochloride
- NNI-351
- Pegaspargase
- Pentylenetetrazol
- RO-4938581
- Small Molecule for Alzheimer's Disease and Down Syndrome
- Small Molecule to Inhibit DYRK1A for Alzheimer's Disease and Down Syndrome
- Small Molecule to Inhibit DYRK1A for Down Syndrome
- Small Molecules for Down Syndrome
- Small Molecules to Inhibit OLIG2 for Down Syndrome
- Valiltramiprosate
Dormant Projects
Discontinued Products
Product Development Milestones
Featured News & Press Releases
- Jan 05, 2022: Annovis Bio announces official unique name buntanetap for lead candidate ANVS401
- May 13, 2021: Annovis Bio files for FDA Orphan Drug Designation for ANVS401 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in persons with Down syndrome
- Apr 29, 2021: Annovis Bio to study potential of ANVS401 to normalize brain development in Down syndrome
- Mar 16, 2021: AC Immune announces new clinical results in Down syndrome and plans for future development of anti-Amyloid-Beta vaccine
- Mar 15, 2021: BioArctic and Eisai presented latest data regarding lecanemab at AD/PD 2021
- Mar 11, 2021: Annovis Bio signs GMP manufacturing agreement to support planned late-stage studies
- Mar 05, 2021: Latest lecanemab data to be presented at the AD/PD congress
- Feb 02, 2021: Annovis bio's lead candidate ANVS401 improves cognitive and functional outcomes in stroke mice study
- Dec 15, 2020: Annovis Bio showcases its unique approach to Alzheimer's at the New York Academy of Sciences
- Sep 29, 2020: Annovis Bio demonstrates improved axonal transport in nerve cells and brain of down syndrome mice, an animal model of Alzheimer's disease
- Jul 23, 2020: AC Immune to present advances in two of the company's world leading programs at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference
- Jul 10, 2020: Discovery of a novel drug candidate to develop effective treatments for brain disorders
- Jul 11, 2019: AC Immune hosts KOL event and reports initial interim clinical data for ACI-24 vaccine to treat Alzheimer's Disease-like symptoms in subjects with Down Syndrome
- Aug 20, 2018: AC Immune announces important clinical milestones for ACI-24 vaccine in alzheimers disease and down syndrome
- Sep 12, 2017: AC Immune Completes Recruitment For Low-Dose Cohort In World's First Clinical Trial For Anti-Abeta Vaccine Targeting Alzheimer's Disease-Like Characteristics In Individuals With Down Syndrome
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvrh7r