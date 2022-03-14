PAL Solutions named SYSPRO Canada’s Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAL Solutions for Business Inc., a business system solutions provider in Atlantic Canada, has been recognized as SYSPRO Canada’s 2021 Partner of the Year. Through this annual award, SYSPRO acknowledges the contribution of Partners in terms of new account acquisition, customer retention and revenue generation.



PAL has been recognized for their expertise in implementing SYSPRO ERP that has helped numerous Canadian manufacturing and distribution businesses realize transformational benefits.

“PAL focuses on delivering an exceptional customer experience. This award acknowledges their consistent effort, expertise at implementing SYSPRO ERP, and excellence in helping digitalize Canadian manufacturing and distributing businesses in Atlantic Canada,” says Dexter Ang, VP Sales, SYSPRO Canada.

“Our team knows the manufacturing and distribution industry, and the specific business nuances that matter. SYSPRO makes it simple for us to tailor meaningful solutions for each client’s unique needs. We are thrilled at this achievement capping an unprecedented three-year winning streak and look forward to an even stronger 2022,” said Richard J. Dyke, President, PAL Solutions for Business.

Last year, despite economic disruptions, PAL acquired numerous new customers, and helped them futureproof their business with SYSPRO ERP.

About PAL Solutions

PAL Solutions for Business Inc is a full-service solutions provider of business systems to small and mid-sized enterprises. The team at PAL believes in delivering solutions that are ‘Brilliantly simple, Done right’. They listen to their clients’ business strategy, understand their corporate culture, and capture system requirements that may have been overlooked. They focus on manufacturing and distribution sector and their team members have completed hundreds of implementations successfully.

For more information about PAL Solutions click here.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d777ca6-da08-46cd-882a-9ff698c05b65