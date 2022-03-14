Dante Labs unveils Dante Genomics, the Company’s B2B global online marketplace delivering genomic solutions for medical professionals, researchers and pharma

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced the launch of Dante Genomics , an online marketplace portal specifically dedicated to healthcare providers, clinics, researchers and governments which will offer advanced genomic services for research and clinical applications.



This unique marketplace will be the first of its kind in the industry and will provide an intuitive and dynamic experience for customers worldwide. Customers will have the opportunity to choose among several sequencing technologies and options and get a tailored and personalized solution.

“At Dante, we are continually working to provide better genomic solutions to our customers,“ said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “With the launch of this new online marketplace, Dante Genomics will make it as easy for clinical professionals and researchers to complete their genomics projects as it is to buy a book or tool on Amazon.”

As a Sr. Product Manager in Seattle, Andrea Riposati belonged to the original Amazon team that developed Amazon Business, the Amazon.com ($AMZN) B2B portal that revolutionized industrial and scientific supplies in 2014.

Dante Genomics also provides a transparent pricing model to empower partners to get a personalized quote, while simultaneously purchasing online with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs.

The portal hosts a wide range of genomic services, from whole genome sequencing to non invasive prenatal diagnostics. All the services offered are suitable for either research or clinical applications.

Dante Labs recognizes that online B2B buying experiences in the healthcare industry is the need of millions of organizations. Dante Genomics has been designed for a user-friendly experience and has been optimized with easy navigation for desktop and mobile devices. The platform allows for order queries to be addressed online and is supported by secure payment methods and is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Dante Genomics B2B customers have access to premium services including:

1 week turnaround time on most tests

Oncology and germline sequencing tests

Custom projects

Multi-platform sequencing

Clinical and research customers will benefit from B2B features, including:

Quote Requests

Payment method visibility control (including PO payment option)

Quick Order Pad (including CSV upload)

Bulk discount

Invoicing and payment via wire transfer

Multiple currencies

Flexible buyer-side user management: several layers of roles and permissions (including Super Admin, Company Admin, Sr. Buyer, Jr. Buyer)



Access the Dante Genomics store at shop.dantegenomics.com to learn more.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact: